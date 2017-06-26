There comes a time in our lives when we ponder our very own existence and our purpose in the world. If you happen to be reading this and currently feel the exact way, do not be scared because I am here to tell you, you are not alone. The way society is structured, us as individuals go through a repeated cycle in order to reap the same rewards. However, throughout the long journey of reaching the so-called “American Dream” there can be hardships. In addition to mental breakdowns and the contemplations of wanting to just give up.

When I never thought it would happen, 2016 came along and rocked my world upside down mentally. It was the year I made the big move to New York City. Growing up in a very rural town I was always very social with my peers and teammates. Unfortunately, I definitely was not prepared for the big city. Being added to the melting pot was the craziest experience of my being. Where you’re critiqued about your “ethnicity” based on how you happen to speak or dress. Prior to my arrival in NYC I never paid too much attention to my skin color. From my daily analyzing of the demographics on the subway it unsettled me seeing more sad faces increasing on the subway as we soared uptown.

All of the emotions I happened to be going through were too much to keep stowed away within my conscience. Which led to the creation of the journal “Life”. Everyday new notes were added to the piece in order to seep my feelings out dry. I became someone that I did not know anymore. Yes, I recall feeling so isolated as I adapted to the new environment and mimicked the norms. These words I pierced through my pages could not fulfill the deep pain I felt cultivating within my soul. The words had to become a reality through visual storytelling. Finally, I made my first friend. His name was Dylan, and he agreed to assist me on this project! We ventured to different locations in the city to capture shots for the production. A year later, I revisited the files and finished the short film, LIFE.