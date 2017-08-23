You Are Unforgettable - Srini Rao

You are unforgettable and unmistakable creative when you create something distinctive and unique that’s recognized immediately as your work.
In this episode with Srini Rao, the host and founder of the Unmistakable Creative podcast, he’s going to tell us what we can do to become unforgettable and what limits ourselves to become unmistakable. He also discusses the importance of diversity in the input and exploring various avenues to improve your creativity.
According to him, there’s no step-by-step formula because if there is, it wouldn’t be unmistakable.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS