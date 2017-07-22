You ask me, “What do I have to say?” I retort, “Well, who really cares anyway?”

To what end would my voice heard serve? What if my vocalization were to strike a nerve...

You are the primary person to gain by sharing your view. Consider... your truth and wisdom may teach or simply ring true.

‘Tis all for the best, you say; Even better if you seek support along the way

The safe space you seek to divulge your truth, In the first place, resides within, forsooth.

“What do I want?” is the question to ask, Then mirror back - a ‘selfie’ - so to speak, to set yourself on task.

Oh, but an emotion or feeling I dread to go near, May rear its ugly head, I do fear.

Why poke to feel an uncomfortable twinge? Ahhhhh...it can lead to release what does impinge.

Imagine being heard and feel it down deep... How it sets you on a path of discovery and riches to reap.

To gain clarity, a strong foothold on your wants Unearth your voice; root it out from its haunts.

To sum up, the benefit touches all who hear, From you to your neighbor, to a stranger or to one you hold dear.

It may even, for someone, awaken a creative nerve; This in turn, enlightens or inspires another to serve...

Up their innermost dreams, aspirations and gifts; Sharing with those who will ‘listen’ - on an on the ripple drifts.

I say we all want to be heard in some way or another; And to feel heard fills us with strength, resolve and fodder.

Whether another ‘likes’ what I divulge and create, or not... Matters less than the import of sharing what I’ve got.

In closing “Find your own voice” I implore... We all win and frankly, why not venture to explore?