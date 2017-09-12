'You Better Believe It': Issa Rae Is Now The New Face Of CoverGirl

Get into it: Issa Rae is the newest “easy, breezy, beautiful” CoverGirl!
Rae, who is the creator and star of HBO’s hit show “Insecure,” announced Tuesday that she has officially partnered with the cosmetics company as its latest CoverGirl.
“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head,” Rae wrote under a picture she posted to Instagram announcing the news. “Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.”
Rae joins the ranks of influential black women the brand has featured before, including Janelle Monae, Rihanna and Queen Latifah, who is a spokesperson for the brand and has her own line of products with the brand called the Queen Collection.
CoverGirl celebrated Rae in an Instagram post Tuesday, writing: “The secret is finally out and we couldn’t be happier!”
And neither could we!
