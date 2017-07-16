You can change someone. Five steps to behavior change.

You’ve heard it time and time again. “You can’t change someone else.” Yes, you can!

You can change other people’s behaviors, values, and even their beliefs. But not in the way you’ve been trying to do it. Think about the most obvious trouble-maker in your world right now. Picture him or her in your mind. Got an image? Good. Let’s go on.

The Problem

CEOs, line managers, and team leaders know that it’s very hard to change someone else’s behavior. It’s your job as a leader to make sure your team is running at high capacity and often there’s one or more people on the team that repeatedly create friction. Most leaders apply a series of damage control strategies to mitigate the problem before taking more drastic measures. It’s no fun to fire a trouble-maker employee, but sometimes that’s what happens. It’s expensive to the company when employees wash out.

Follow along with your own example: What does your trouble-maker do to create friction?

Status Quo Damage Control Measures

Have you ever tried any of these common approaches (ahem, mistakes) to changing another person’s behavior?

Approach: Highlighting or complaining about their behavior. Result: They dig in their heels deeper.

Approach: Punishing unwanted behavior. Result: They pull away, stop being helpful, or disappear altogether.

Approach: Ignoring bad behavior. Result: They keep doing it - sometimes even more intensely.

Approach: Rewarding good behavior. Result: They keep slipping back into the unwanted behavior periodically.

These strategies are, for the most part, a complete waste of time. They don’t really work. And if you are still trying to use them, it’s probably because you don’t have any other tools.

The Solution

People act the way they do because they don’t know they have another choice. Your trouble-maker is doing what they do because they think their hands are being forced. You clearly don’t see it that way. You can see how a shift in their behavior is going to make everyone’s life easier. Unfortunately, you can’t just tell them this and have them hear you. If they could see your point, they would have seen it already.

Think about your trouble-maker. Can you practice the following techniques to help them shift their behavior quickly and permanently?

Be an equal - It’s easy to start thinking of your trouble-maker as a problem, an difficult person, or someone less valuable than the rest of the team. If you put them down in your mind, they will resist your support. Remember, we are all blind to something. You are blind to your own behavior problems - yes, you have behavior problems too! Be compassionate to your trouble-maker when you approach the problem. Forget the behavior - The behavior is causing hubbub on your team, but the behavior is just a symptom of the real problem. You can bring down a fever, but the patient doesn’t recover instantly. In this case, your trouble-maker’s unwanted behavior is like a fever; it’s an obvious annoyance, but it’s not the root cause. Forget the behavior and seek the root cause. Seek the source of pain - It’s easy to change course when you are feeling peaceful and happy. It’s very difficult to make a change to your behavior when you are in emotional pain. Your trouble-maker is overwhelmed with something, and they probably don’t even know what it is. The most powerful thing you can do is to get them talking so that they will reveal what’s triggering their pain. The trigger might sound really dumb to you. That’s ok, everyone has different sources of pain. You don’t have to understand why they are in pain - you just have to get an idea of what the trigger might be. Pain triggers can be anything: power plays, control, wanting to be right, needing to feel valued, wanting to do meaningful work, trying to do the best job possible, seeking approval and not getting it, or even wanting more independence. Don’t ask them to change anything - People are resistant to change. This often stems from a fear that change is hard. Your trouble-maker fears that he or she might not be able to make a change. Then what? Encourage them to notice the unwanted behavior (without asking them to change it) - Instead of asking for change, ask for the person if they are willing to get more in touch with the thing that triggers their pain. Are they willing to notice when it’s happening? Noticing is a side-entry approach to changing an unwanted behavior. If you can get the trouble-maker to notice when they feel overwhelmed with their pain trigger, then they’ll be more able to get a grip on it. It’s like a magic dashboard appears when we become aware of something causing us pain. We can start to the push levers, and change dials in our own minds to see if we can feel better.

The key to changing someone else isn’t about making demands on them. It’s about helping them see that they have options to behave differently. It takes a trusted, equal person to compassionately bring the problem to light. Then, it requires you to have the ability to ignore the (perhaps egregious) behavior to get to the root cause. You’ll have to suspend any judgements when you uncover the trigger points that your trouble-maker is experiencing; their pain will most certainly be different than yours. Then, you’ll have to resist the urge to request a change in behavior. Instead, you’ll request (not demand) that they pay more attention to the triggers and the pain itself.