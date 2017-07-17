WEIRD NEWS
You Can Hear UFC Fighter Face-Slammed To Ground, And It's Sickening

You will not forget this sound.

By Ron Dicker

Galore Bofando threw Charlie Ward head-first to the ground during their UFC bout in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

The impact could be seen and heard.

Talk about a thump.

Ouch.

Bofando pounced on Ward with a quick flurry afterward but it was basically over once Ward’s noggin’ hit the mat.

Ward reportedly stood up after a few minutes and walked out of the ring under his own power. Fans wished him well on Instagram.

According to MMA Junkie, it was Bofando’s first UFC bout.

Here’s a longer look at the match: 

 

 h/t For The Win

Ron Dicker

