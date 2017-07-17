You Can Hear UFC Fighter Face-Slammed To Ground, And It's Sickening

Galore Bofando threw Charlie Ward head-first to the ground during their UFC bout in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.
The impact could be seen and heard.
Talk about a thump.
Ouch.
Bofando pounced on Ward with a quick flurry afterward but it was basically over once Ward’s noggin’ hit the mat.
Ward reportedly stood up after a few minutes and walked out of the ring under his own power. Fans wished him well on Instagram.
According to MMA Junkie, it was Bofando’s first UFC bout.
Here’s a longer look at the match:
h/t For The Win
