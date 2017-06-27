YOU CAN HERD THE CATS: HOW TO HARNESS MILLENNIAL TALENTS

Most people, regardless of what industry they are in, can find common ground with a recent Intel commercial staring Jim Parson. Where a grouping consisting of Parson, an uncomfortable woman and a static-y-holographic man are riding a train. “The future freaks her out” says the hologram and then Parson launches into an explanation of how Intel’s new AI technology is going to make life easier for business people by keeping a competitive advantage over their rivals. While Intel can handle the computer brained and robotics side of the future, there is a challenge facing businesses that is generating far more pressure just than updating their computer software: the millennial.

In 2020 One In Three Adult Americans Will Be Millennials

As a generation, millennials have been praised and blamed for a vast number of occurrences over the past 25 years: from spurring the computer revolution to a decrease in homeownership because on an obsession with avocados and toast. However, regardless of how you feel about this generation, they are upon the world in great numbers.

In 2014 Morley Winograd and Michael Hais published a paper for the Brookings Institute detailing the impact that millennials will have on society in the coming years. By their estimates, in 2020 one in three adult Americans will be millennials and five years following that they will make up 75 percent of the work force. To supplement these results the Pew Research Center determined that millennials overtook Gen Xers as the largest generation in U.S. Labor force.

What Does This Mean For Business?

Now what does this mean for business? While receiving the most attention every generation has altered the work place in some way or form. But as we are in the age of technology and internet, there is an overwhelming amount of analysis seeking to figure out what millennials like and do not like. Some themes stand out quite clear such corporate social responsibility and a more relaxed work place. But on the whole these reports and analysis fundamentally fail to deliver an actionable plan to address and work with young people.

To cater this I found a new company called Millennial View.

How To Harness Millennial Talents?

The Nashville based start-up is comprised of content producers and advisors all under the age of 25 that have one focus in mind: bridging the gap to help businesses utilize Millennial talents while achieving their corporate and employee goals. By taking advantage of their best asset, themselves, the company is able to provide case by case analysis of business environment and marketing strategies to optimize return on Millennials; both as consumers and employees.

With features on Inc., CNBC, LA Times and more, Millennial View provides services to industries ranging from manual labor to financial services to health care.

While important, speaking accolades are pointless unless they have success and work to back them up. Millennial View’s first contract was with Southern Mechanical; an HVAC firm based out of Nashville. Gormley believed if he and his team could go into an industry they knew nothing about, learn it and adjust their consulting process to accommodate the problems it would prove useful for industries dealing with similar problems. In this project with Southern Mechanical the Millennial View sought to attract a younger workforce, better engage their current employees and integrate more technology. Millennial View developed and implemented a strategy that cut work time on routine task by over 60% while improving the overall quality control of the process.

Millennial View takes a unique approach to each company it advises, but each case has the same major focus: communication. Lead founder Trevor Gormley stated: “some of the world’s greatest problems are rooted in communication. Today’s fast paced world can hinder out ability to see the truth.” When asked to describe the business Gormley followed up with “[Millennial View] strategically improves the lines of communication and execution to better understand your Millennial consumer and employee.”

This strategy of communication has resulted in a path to follow. A path that follows up on ensuring success beyond final profit and pay, creating a collaborative and fluid work environment, assignments and tasks that are meaningful, but most importantly maintaining a balance. Not just a balance between work and life but between short term objectives and big time dreams.