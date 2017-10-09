You can Make the World Better with DronBird!

The Greatest Drone Service Platform App

DronBird is a revolutionary drone-based service designed to bring together an interactive global marketplace for drone owners. The makers of DronBird have created an app that is the first of its kind, and, eyes on the skies, look to expand the application of drones to a near limitless capacity. We are constantly looking for new innovations to make your business-to-customer (B2C) or business-to-business (B2B) company a part of this ever-growing industry of capability.

Think of DronBird as a harmonious blend of Upwork and Uber. With DronBird, you have the flexibility of services offered, just like you would with Upwork, combined with delivery services as quick and reliable as Uber. DronBird is the only marketplace of its kind, where drone owners can interact with drone owners, individuals, and businesses with a few taps on the screen of your phone. North America leads the world in the drone market, and growth potential has already proven to be, frankly, incalculable. Using drone technology, a construction manager can overlook his site from anywhere, customers can keep an eye on their homes while vacationing, and businesses can utilize DronBird to increase their efficiency by leaps and bounds.

How DronBird operates

DronBird seeks to transform the current state of industry itself. Placing a drone is easily achieved in just three steps. Once that’s done, the sky is the limit. The day to day problems faced by people in general stand to be solved. Conveniently packaged in one app, a customer can request a drone to suit their needs, track the drone, view live feed, and more, according to their needs.

How you too can make the world better

DronBird is set to take over the business world and to do this they need you to make it a reality.

What can you do?

You can make a donation with lots of perks attached at Indiegogo

OTHER WAYS YOU CAN HELP

If you may not have the funds to donate, you can also help by:

Using the Indiegogo share button to spread the word about this campaign Refer your friends to make donations and get rewarded with DronBird test driving.

DronBird expects that this Indiegogo campaign will be able to pay for all expenses involved in the production and distribution.

