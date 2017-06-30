You Can Now Get HuffPost's Flash Briefing On Amazon's Echo Show

With 24.5 million “voice-first devices” expected to ship this year, voice-enabled platforms are becoming a prevalent way for people to find and learn about the latest news.

That’s why we’re expanding our daily flash briefing on Amazon Echo to include video. Now, if you have an Echo Show, you can not only listen to HuffPost’s morning news roundup, you can also watch it.

HuffPost

If you’re not familiar with our flash briefing, it makes catching up on the top stories each morning even easier. Our quick, minute-long video, narrated by The Morning Email’s Lauren Weber, will give you an overview of the latest stories leading the news cycle. It’ll also show you the major players in the stories, as well as photos from trending stories you won’t want to miss.

You can listen to our flash briefing on all Amazon Echo devices, but to watch the video, you need an Echo Show. To access the video on Echo Show, first enable our briefing here. Then say, “Alexa, what’s the news?”