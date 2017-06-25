Modern Talking has been a popular music band since the 1980s. Now it’s impossible to imagine a retro party without the music from this band. End even today, there are people who would listen to and enjoy their music. One of the reasons the band has remained popular until our days is not only because of their wonderful music, but also because of their lyrics. The words of their songs can be inspiring and life- affirming. One of their songs “You Can Win If You Want” has become a great success, and it’s not surprising. “You can win if you want, if you want it, you will win,” – these words are very encouraging and can become a motto for every person. They make each of us believe in our abilities; they give the power to continue doing what we do, to keep dreaming and believing that sooner or later we will win.

“You can win if you want….” Some people might argue that everyone wants to win but just can’t because of the number of reasons. These reasons can vary from external circumstances that supposedly stand in the way to mere disbelief in one’s capacities of accomplishing something. But these are not reasons; in fact, these are justifications for not taking any action. Yes, it’s hard to win, but hard doesn’t mean impossible. And yes, there are, and there will always be some external circumstances, but it all depends on how one views those conditions: whether one sees them as obstacles or as opportunities.

“If you want it, you will win,” – there is a main emphasis on the word ‘want.’ But simply saying “I want” is obviously not going to work. If you don’t want to achieve or have something passionately, with all your heart, but merely think that you want it, - you are very unlikely to win. If a person actually wants something, he/she will win, because true desires that come sincerely from the inside, from one’s heart become the fire that fuels everyone, gives energy and motivation for doing something. If a person truly wants something, there are no obstacles, only opportunities.

And, of course, one has to be very patient, as winning might not come as fast and easy as one might expect. It's a slow process and it comes just at the right time for every person. Every athlete makes enormous efforts before he/she becomes a winner of the game. Every athlete trains every day, sticks to a special diet, has a regime, knows about his/her strengths and weaknesses, takes rational risks, keeps the mind clear, - and it applies to every area. If you want to build a successful business, first, start working in the industry, learn more about it, find the people who would share your views and don't rush, do it step by step.