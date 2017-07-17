You deserve an abuse-free relationship

"I hate it when Mommy and Daddy fight!"

As children, a lot of us grew up thinking thoughts just like this when the ugliness of domestic conflicts around us boiled over into yelling, name-calling, slammed doors and crying. Frankly, for some of us, it got a lot worse than that. So it's perfectly understandable that, as children, we came to believe that conflict in a relationship was a problem to be avoided.

Later in our lives as adults, this experience from our earlier years translated into an active effort to avoid fighting or conflict with the ones we love. You may have found yourself saying something like, "Can we not fight about it, please?" or even, "Let's not ever fight, OK?"

No one should be surprised to find out that the conclusions we came to as children might need a tweak or two, and here's why: As kids, many of us confused conflict or fighting with the abuse that accompanied it. We equated the notion of two people having a problem they need to work out with the notion that yelling — and sometimes far worse things, like throwing objects and hitting — were inevitable. The fact that most everyone confuses conflict with abuse is rather obvious, because we see conflict become abusive in business, politics, religion and, of course, family. We end by concluding that the real problem is conflict.

When you see destructive and abusive conflict dozens of times, you make be likely to assume the two are correlated. But they aren’t.

No matter how many times you may have witnessed or experienced conflict with abuse, the fact remains that other people have learned to argue without abuse. Now you have to realize that, if they can do that, so can the rest of us. Think about it: if you hate arguing, there are probably two reasons why: (1) a simple discussion about a difference of opinion becomes an abusive, hurtful exchange; or (2) the argument never seems to help to resolve the problems that were so annoying.

This last idea refers to the fact that often, even two highly successful individuals, after forming a strategic alliance, suck at becoming an effective team. Upon encountering a problem — let's call it a breakdown in the supply chain of producing happiness — they are unable to resolve the problem that has each person unhappy. These two people don't suck; what sucks is their skill in resolving conflict. Abuse, at the end of all the confusion and hurt, is optional. We can all learn to fight without being abusive to those we love.

Conflict resolution — or as I prefer to call it, fair fighting — is a skill. We are not born knowing how to do it, but we get better at it with practice. If we want to have successful loving relationships and teach our children to do likewise, we have to learn how to fight fairly because conflict is an essential and inevitable part of every intimate relationship.

Next, we'll take a look at how to end the cycle of abuse in your fighting. After learning how to end the self-destructive cycle of abuse, we'll all learn how to solve the problems so that we can be closer than we ever dreamed possible. After learning the skills inherent to fair fighting, arguing then becomes productive and something we might actually look forward to.

Sound too good to be true? It's not. Stay tuned.

Marriage and Family Therapist Steven Ing (stevening.com) has spent nearly three decades teaching clients about how to intelligently manage their sexuality in both their personal and professional lives. Got questions about sexuality you’d like Steven to address in a future column? Tweet @StevenIngMFT or email him at askING@stevening.com.