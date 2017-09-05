You Get What You Pay For

Two of the least likable American politicians are sparring over hurricane relief. In one corner is New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, the most unpopular governor in the country (and, in the poll conducted in April 2017, the pugnacious Christie had serious competition in Sam Brownback, then the Republican governor who bankrupted Kansas). In the other corner, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, of whom Senator Lindsay Graham, a South Carolina Republican, once said, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

Christie took Cruz to task for seeking federal dollars to aid flood-ravaged victims in Texas after Hurricane Harvey when Cruz voted against similar aid for the Northeast in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. “[Cruz] talks about playing politics,” Christie said. “That’s what he did with people’s lives in 2012 and 2013. He was playing politics to make himself try to look like the most conservative guy in town.” The New Jersey governor asked his fellow Republican for contrition: “He should just stand up now and say, ‘You know what? I was wrong. I was wrong in 2012. It was the wrong thing to do, and now I hope that the people of New Jersey and New York are willing to let bygones be bygones and vote for relief for Texas.’”

Cruz, who defended his vote against assistance for victims of Sandy because the bill allegedly was “full of pork” (a claim fact checkers have disproven), quickly fired back. “I’m sorry there are politicians who are really desperate to get their names in the news and are saying whatever they need to do that,” Cruz said. “We have a crisis on the ground of people who are hurting right now…. And, I’ll tell you, my focus, and I wish the focus of others, would be on saving the lives that are being threatened.”

The Christie-Cruz flap highlights the potential difficulties facing President Trump and congressional Republicans during the next few weeks as they confront basic acts of governance: Providing disaster relief, preventing a default on the nation’s debt, and keeping the federal government running. The difficulties are compounded by traditional Republican aversion to debt and a strong, activist federal government.

American public opinion increasingly has embraced the ethos of a small government providing fewer services. By a plurality of 44 percent to 40 percent, Americans in 1976 said they favored a bigger government providing more services to a smaller government with fewer services. The numbers have ebbed and flowed, reflecting often the ideology of the party in power, but by 2015 a majority (53 percent to 38 percent) chose a smaller government over a bigger government.

This year, a Pew Research Center poll shows a reversal of opinion, with 48 percent now saying they prefer a bigger government providing more services to 45 percent choosing a smaller government with fewer services. Though the numbers are close, the about-face in public opinion may provide an opening for Democrats considering a more vigorous set of policy proposals for the 2018 midterm election and the 2020 presidential race. A sense of the shifting tide on the role of government may underpin the movement of a growing number of Democrats toward supporting a single-payer healthcare option.

It may seem odd that a plurality of Americans support a more active government given the voting preferences of the electorate in 2016. The voters, after all, handed Republicans — the apostles of small government — the presidency and both houses of Congress. Republican control of Congress is the result of many factors, including gerrymandering and the preferences of Democrats to congregate in more populous urban areas, and may not reflect overall opinions on the role of government.

As for Trump, he is not a traditional Republican, if he is a Republican at all. On issue after issue, first candidate Trump and then President Trump favored an activist government. His vaunted border wall, unlikely ever to be built, would be a massive and expensive federal project. (Never mind those promises that Mexico would pay for the wall. You know who would pay for it.) Trump ran promising a huge expenditure on the national infrastructure, and he vows to interfere in free markets by imposing tariffs on foreign-made goods. He has pledged to preserve Social Security, anathema to hardcore, small-government conservatives.

Americans do not like to pay taxes (who does?). But, most Americans regard paying taxes as a civic duty and are offended not by their own personal tax rate but by those who are perceived as not doing their part. A Gallup survey taken this year shows that 61 percent of respondents believe the federal income tax they pay is fair. Other polls concur, showing that most Americans -- including Republicans — think they pay “about the right amount” in taxes. Many are troubled, though, by the perception that the rich, including many corporations, do not pay their fair share. Also, there is a growing recognition that, while Americans may pay less in taxes than citizens of other countries, we also get less in return. In high-tax Sweden, for example, Swedes get free healthcare and child care, a generous retirement pension, low-cost college education, paid sick and parental leave, senior care, and so on. Some Americans get these things, as well, but only after forking over a lot more in out-of-pocket payments in addition to taxes paid.