You have a right to vote no - but it is not ok

Up until a few of days ago, if a Tunisian woman wanted to marry a non-Muslim man, the man would have to convert to Islam and provide a certificate as proof. 90 year old president Beji Caid Essebsi argued that the ban violated Tunisia’s constitution and said he wanted to create "total, actual equality between men and women citizens in a progressive way". The lifting of the ban has caused controversy, with powerful mainstream Muslim clerics saying it goes against the message enshrined in the Koran.

I was having a discussion with a friend about the lifting of the ban in Tunisia and we were both expressing our glee at the women of Tunisia being afforded some form of equality. “It is ridiculous how they have applied their interpretation of certain verses from the Koran to their marriage laws” my friend said. Her tone contained elements of frustration mixed with incredulity. “Surely the resulting discrimination and inequality must have caused them concern” she continued.

I grimaced, nodding my head. I agreed with her. Wholeheartedly. It was only yesterday that we were having a very similar discussion – one surrounding the issue of interpretation of religious texts, the issue of applying religious doctrine to the laws of a country and the ensuing inequality which such a practice was sure to produce. In that discussion, however, I was failing miserably at getting my point across. See, my friend is a staunch believer that marriage is between a man and a woman. The reason for her conviction is the Bible and its few verses which touch upon homosexual activity. She also believes that her interpretation of certain verses in the Bible are to be applied to our marriage laws (see above where she thought this very concept was ridiculous).

“Do you remember our discussion yesterday about using the Bible as justification to vote no?” I asked, certain she would realise that the words she spoke moments ago applied equally to her comments of that day. “Yeah” she replied, dismissively, “but that’s different - the Bible is very clear that homosexuality is an abomination.”

The conversation that followed, albeit civil, saw me pointing out her hypocrisy. A hypocrisy that saw her, on the one hand, applauding the actions of a country in removing religious influence from their marriage laws, and on the other, fighting to have the marriage laws in her own country influenced by religion.

From Federation, Australian marriage law has always been secular. Yes, religious organisations have made their own rulings about marriage which their members have been required to abide by - most churches won’t allow an interfaith nuptial, synagogues won’t allow a person who does not have a Get (a divorce document in Jewish religious law) to be married again and mosques have similar requirements. And while these religious organisations bless marriage and have rules about how, when, how many times, and whom you can marry, the concept of marriage is not a religious institution.

This vote that has been slung upon us, that has put the rights of a minority group in the centre of a “Democratic Colosseum” to be attacked, torn apart and potentially killed, is not about religion. It is not about what you believe the deity you pray to has ordered about marriage. It is about equality…of fundamental human rights. Period.

You can trust God. You can continue to live how you believe you should live. However, to marginalise and ostracise homosexuals (the Bible I have read does not contain a directive to do so) is morally indefensible. There are churches that have banned the participation of homosexuals from their sermons, from their premises. This infuriates me. A house of God depriving a group of people of the spiritual comforts it is to offer.

How lucky are heterosexuals, to be able to use passages from their religious texts as justification for applying certain standards of morality to “abominations” they themselves are not tempted to commit, and at the same time accepting, for themselves, a separate standard of morality for other sins they do regularly commit.

I am going to be extremely blunt and say it. It is not ok to vote no.

I can almost see the ruffled feathers. The cries of those expressing their disgust at my remark are deafening, “ours is a democracy and I am entitled to my own view” they keep chanting, “stop bullying us and trying to dictate the way we live” they continue to recite.

But I will say it again. It is not ok to vote no. It is not ok to try to make voting no ok. You either support equal rights or you don’t.

I accept the topic is one that a majority of people feel forms the practicalities of morality. I accept that most people are unable to separate religious convictions from societal facts. I accept that everybody is entitled to religious freedom. I do not accept that because of one’s ideals and beliefs, one’s dogmatic theories, the rights of a vulnerable group should be subject to the vagary of the despots. It was this very idea that formed the basis for the argument that women could not vote. It was this very idea that rendered segregation acceptable, that justified slavery, that perpetuated tolerance of apartheid, that permitted people to attempt to exterminate an entire ethnic group.

Yes, there was a time when people said it was ok to vote no on a woman’s suffrage amendment. The reasons of the “No Camp” were quite akin to the reasons proponents of a no vote are now propelling. “Women are not suffering from any injustice which giving them the ballot would rectify” was one such argument, one which now seems so irrational, so preposterous, but was, at that time, acceptable.

Yes, there was a time when people believed that segregation was healthy. That it was beneficial to the community. That its purpose was to protect people. There were many who fiercely defended segregation, and, when the Highest Court in the country was deciding whether a system of segregation based on the notion of racial inferiority was to be continued to be sanctioned, there were people who believed they had a democratic right to continue to refuse “black” clientele.

I am constantly asked why I bother being so vocal on this topic, “it doesn’t affect you, Alexia, why do you waste your time?”

I bother because once upon a time, somebody was vocal about my right to vote, about my right to own property, about my right to work after getting married. Once upon a time, somebody was vocal about my right to practice Christianity. Once upon a time, somebody was vocal about my right to live in Australia.

One of my favourite quotes is “Stand up for truth, justice and equality, no matter who it is for or against”. The principles of justice, equality, and truth have been and always remain at the core of all my dealings. However, I believe that the most important words of the above quote are “no matter who it is for or against”. If you stand up for truth only if the person you are standing up for is someone close to you, are you really standing up for truth? If you stand up for equality only for those similar to you, are you really standing up for equality? If you stand up for justice only when the victim of the injustice shares your views, are you really standing up for justice?

I believe that we must speak out and stand up for what is just. To kowtow on the basis of political favour when the rights of our community are compromised, to remain silent or to make decisions affecting the lives of our brothers and sisters based on religious convictions – these things will eventually crumble a community.