YOU HAVE TIME SO STOP SAYING YOU DON'T

How many times have you used or heard others used the phrase "I don't have time?"

If I was to get a dollar or even a dime for every time I've heard it over the last several years of my adult life, I would be a very wealthy man. You probably would have contributed to my wealth.

I've been guilty of that myself. Not only have I said it to others and to myself, but I've projected that impression onto others as well. Some people have said to me, "man Kingsley, you are so busy." They've come to that conclusion based on assumptions, but it's not totally baseless. It must be that I've projected that impression.

If you have thought that of me, I apologize. It's not what I want to do. The last thing I want to do is to project that I don't have time for people. I'm a people person and I like to help people become the best version of themselves.

MAKE TIME FOR THE IMPORTANT THINGS IN LIFE

In saying that, I don't want to let you think that I'm available to everyone's beck and call. If that was the case. I would never have time for the things that are most important in life such as my family, time with God, and for myself.

You too should make sure you carve out time for the important things in your life. If you don't, others will do it for you.

Here's where it gets tricky. You'll say, that's the problem, I don't have time to do that. And this is where I'll say, "stop saying you don't!"

You may push back with, "Kingsley, you don't know what you are talking about. You don't know all that I have to do. If you did you wouldn't be saying that.!"

And then I'll still say, "stop saying you don't!"

We could go back on forth on this. So here's where I'll make the case.

You and I have 24 hours every day. We can agree on that, right? Phew! At least we are on the same page.

LET'S DO THE MATH

Ok. Multiply 24 hours by 7 and we have 168 hours for the week. So far so good. Still with me? Ok.

I'm going to be generous and assume you sleep 8 hours every night--oh I wish I did.

Multiply 8 hours by 7 and we have 56 hours.

If we subtract 56 from 168, we now have 112 hours remaining for the week. Still there? Ok.

If you work an 8 hour day and a 5 day week, give and take, you would have worked. 40 hours. I do know this varies but I can't factor in for those out of the norm situation.

Now, subtract 40 from 112 and you are left with 72 hours. That is 72 hours after working and sleeping.

I'm going to make some assumptions here and also be generous. Say you 3 hours a day with the family, 6 hours per week on social activities, 4 hours a week on spiritual activity and 5 hours a week on working out.

THE RESULTS!

Okay, let's see where we are in the process. Starting with 72 hours let's subtract 21 hours for family time, 6 hours for social activities, 4 hours. for spiritual growth and 5 hours for your health. So it's 72-21=51-6=45-4=41-5=36.

After all my generosity, you have a whopping 36 hours left. Before I continue, "did you say you don't have time?" Just checking. Do you still want to continue raising a stink with me?" Haha :-)

Here's my question for you? What do you do with 36 hours after taking out work, sleep, family time, God time, working out and social activities?

I'll let you chew on that. :-)

When I work with clients walking them through my Rapid Change S.M.O.O.T.H Framework, this is something we drill down on. The "T" in the framework is all about Trimming Time to make sure you are passionately going after your dream. I ruthlessly debunk this myth. You might have come to this conclusion.

THE REALITY

Once we can agree to stop saying "I don't have time," we can now take an action step to move the ball down the field.

If you have been convinced and want to stop making this pathetic excuse, reach out to me and let me help you. By the way, not everyone is ready for this and because of managing my time, I choose whom I work with very carefully.