You Inspire Me: Songs for Peace

As much as I am interested in humanitarian response, development, security and human rights, my passion for global peace goes beyond borders. The best to celebrate it this year is with a song (or a couple of them).

I was very much inspired by one of my sports colleague and friend, whom is part of the UN singers Group and he recently visited South Korea to spread messages of universal values of peace, solidarity and reconciliation through Music. Singing in a choir, songs in Korean and in English, I think Music & Lyrics are the most powerful tools we have to raise our common voice for the goodness of people and for humanity to rise together, with no violence and no hatred, no extremism and no wars.

Watch the video of the UN Singers Group: UN SRC singing for Peace

Nonetheless, we still have a lot of violent extremism in the world, fueled by closed mindedness and unwillingness to open up to new worlds and cultures and to meet “The Other”, whom he/she can become a “good neighbor”.

Dialogue of Cultures, and, as a consequence, multicultural understanding, comes upon °meeting people° who are bringing and channeling, within and through them, a valuable set of the traditions, values, beliefs and life styles that make us rich in diversity, in knowledge, in tolerance and in understanding.

By being diverse, we value and appreciate other points of view, based on cultural backgrounds, and we learn, day by day, that what makes us all part of this world, is the fact that we are all human beings, with the same needs and wants, desires and life questions, and therefore, coming to realize that, the only way to live on Earth is to give each other a hand, and share affection, good thoughts and good actions that do no harm to anyone.

International Day of Peace, 2017 by United Nations

We lead by example, by embodying the values of peace and calm and patient heart, strong mind and tolerance- id est being an example of peace, humanity and understanding- we are conscious that, the need of love and affection, family and freedom are all inside each and every human being. As a therefore, patience, work, discipline, determination, courage, hope and a word of comfort, can truly make a difference in a person’s life.

There have been many photo exhibitions on Peace, like Writing Peace/ Écrire la Paix by UNESCO, many global campaigns, boosted by Youth, the courage of a country, to be fearless and speak for Peace building and Peace Education, Global Citizens Education programmes, learning to live together, respecting diversity, but understanding that we are all ONE Humanity.

And yet, we must continue singing. Until we are Alive.

Today I listened to a new Kiswahili song, by a Kenyan artist, called Nameless. The song is called “You inspire me”.

As my wish and my suggestion for International Peace Day, which falls every 21 September, but which should be remembered and celebrated every day, I dedicate this song to the world, with the heart full of Hope that all the wishes, dreams and desires of each and every individual human being come true.

Most of all, I Hope that each human being can come to realize that we can all find inner peace, and when this is found, share inner peace to the outside world, which is nothing more than the representation of life, as we imagine it in our mind. If Life is the Dream, make the Dream True and make the temporary ride worthwhile.

To accompany you today, a marvelous video by Mr. Forest Whitaker, American actor, producer and director, and UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, spreading a message of Hope & Courage for African Youth, to reject violence and choose Peace, as young are fearless and want to change the world. A series of beautiful African proverbs on Peace are showcased, here,

Finally, I found mesmerizing the list of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors/ Artists for Peace ( check them all here, and start listen to their songs), who enlighten us with their lyrics and their words of Love and Peace all across the Globe. Let us never forget to listen the power of Lyrics and of Words to change the World.

UNESCO Peace posters & photo exhibitions, Writing Peace

Life itself- Bruce Springsteen

Life is but a Dream- The Earls

Positive Vibration- Gilberto Gil

Power- Marcus Miller

More reading & research on Learning to Live Together, here, and Intercultural Dialogue, here.