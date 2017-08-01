You Mad, Bro?

I haven’t published anything for Huffington Post since Donald Trump won the presidency.

It’s not that I don’t care; if anything, I care too much. Every time I try to write something, I can’t seem to start or finish. I get too upset to work through it all.

So let me start with a story I’ve wanted to tell since November.

A few days after the election, I was walking through the grocery store. I saw a Latino man stocking produce, and wondered if he or someone in his family might get deported.

I saw a black man and wondered if he feared even more that he could be stopped and frisked, perhaps even beaten because of a broken taillight or some other such nonsense.

As I rolled my cart through the bakery aisle, a middle-aged black woman saw me and asked if I was OK. It seems I was wearing my troubles on my face.

I couldn’t help myself. I sobbed, “We’re not all like that, you know. I’m sorry!”

Somehow, she immediately knew what I was talking about.

“Oh honey,” she consoled me. “We’re going to be OK. Can I give you a hug?”

And there we stood, in the middle of a grocery store in Texas—a middle-aged black woman comforting the middle-aged white man that our country was going to be OK, in spite of the fact that it was middle-aged white men trying to screw it up at the expense of women and minorities.

It seemed so backward. What did I know of her suffering? And she was comforting me.

Yet, everything else was upside down, so this seemed perfectly appropriate.

Since then, I’ve gone from sad to mad.

I’ve watched as Donald Trump has proceeded to hurt virtually every group of people imaginable. He’s gone after the immigrants, the poor, the minorities, the disabled, the children, the LGBT community, the elderly, the media, women and more.

In fact, about the only people whom he’s tried to help are the billionaires and Russia.

It is painfully obvious that there was a meeting between his campaign and Russian delegates in which both sanctions and “dirt” on Hillary Clinton were “scheduled” to be discussed. (And if you don’t believe they were, we can do business. I have bridges to sell.)

If he hasn’t committed treason, he’s committed something close enough to it that the only distinction is in the legal wording.

(The actual betrayal of our country is so obvious at this point that if you don’t see it, you are just too partisan to have it explained to you.)

In return, Trump is essentially subletting the White House to Vladimir Putin and using the oval office as cash machine to build up his personal fortunes.

In spite of all of that, I get Trump supporters saying snide things like, “You mad, bro? Are you triggered?”

Of course, I’m mad! And if your patriotism went beyond that American flag your wearing in your profile picture, you’d be mad too.

But that is them.

The pro-Trump crowd is going to be pro-Trump, and you can’t expect more from them unless they get attacked by a sudden spate of literacy and common sense.

My concern is that those of us who don’t want to see the end of the world work together.

One argument I’ve seen too many times is “That’s why we/you lost!”

That’s posthoc bull-pucky. There is no singular reason Clinton lost. Clinton received 3 million more popular votes. There are a list of things that worked together to cause her to lose:

· Archaic rules designed to protect slavery make the election outcome depend on the electoral college, not an actual popular vote.

· A bogus FBI investigation reopened at the behest of Trump campaigner Rudy Giuliani cost Clinton a significant number of votes.

· An advertised certainty of her victory led to a number of soft-support voters staying home.

· Several swing states with racist voter ID laws worked to have the intended effect, limiting turnout.

· Fake News—actually made up fake news—also impacted voter opinions.

· And of course, Russia worked to manipulate American voter opinions by cooperating with Wikileaks (allegedly) to hack the DNC computers and then “leak” often misleading news about Clinton.

· Disgruntled Bernie Sanders supporters either voted for third party candidates, Trump or didn’t vote at all.

· Clinton didn’t campaign personally in critical states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Ultimately, Clinton lost by about 55,000 votes in a smattering of swing states. Any one of those things by itself could have tipped the scale. The only way for Trump to win was for all of that happen together.

Reducing it all to a singular cause is fallacious.

Arguing so is pointless.

More importantly, avoiding a repeat is essential. And this is what I want to ask you.

Are you mad?

Are you mad enough to actually do something about it?

I especially want to ask of those who are liberally inclined: Are you mad enough to work together?

Because frankly, I’m tired of all the blaming and finger pointing. At this point, I don’t care whose “fault” it was. I care that we get that man out of the White House.

I care that we move the country toward a more liberal agenda, and I know that we can’t move toward it if we’re moving away from it.

I ask again, “Are you mad?”

Are you mad enough to stop being mad at one another? Are you mad enough to stop the infighting?

I don’t care if you voted for Bernie, Hillary or both. They aren’t running anymore.

Are you mad enough to let that go?

Are you mad enough to win back the Senate, the House and the White House?

Are you mad enough to win back the state legislatures and governors mansions?

Because if you’re not mad enough, the people who suffer aren’t just the “Democrats” or the “Bernie Bros.”

The people who suffer are the immigrants, the poor, the minorities, the disabled, the children, the LGBT community, the elderly, the media, women and more.

So be mad. Be mad enough to unite. Be mad enough to find solidarity. Be mad enough to find solutions.