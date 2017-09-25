You May Have a Right to Know, But You May Not Have Rights to the Information

Are you curious about science? You might be surprised to realize most scientific research can’t be accessed without a university or research institution password.

Grantee Kate Stone, science enthusiast and former teacher, knows young students and other members of society outside academia benefit from learning about scientific research. She started GotScience Magazine to deliver comprehensive, approachable science news to the public.

Kate is dedicated to making sure your interest in science doesn’t end at a login page. Similarly, Andrew Matheka doesn’t want financial status to determine children’s access to education. Andrew received a grant for The Malezi School and Community Centre in the Kitui Ndogo slum of Nairobi, Kenya. They serve 181 primary school students living in poverty.

These projects are invaluable because everyone has the right to know, but individuals’ curiosities are frequently stifled by their financial situations. Far too often, ordinary citizens are neglected. Sometimes, those in power thwart our quests to gain insights about our world. We need access to information to form informed opinions and make savvy decisions. People like Kate and Andrew as well as the volunteers who support their work are improving the world through enabling others to benefit from one of life’s greatest gifts—learning.

Today we honor 14 amazing projects that are fighting to make sure people have the tools to achieve a greater and wiser tomorrow.

Rubanga Twero Tree Nursery Bed distributes tree seedlings in in Lamwo District, Uganda and teaches individuals about environmental conservation and protection.

The Remedial Initiative, led by Elikana Karakacha in Malava, Kenya, employs a technological approach to improve the devastated Chesero lands destroyed by massive mudslides. By building gabions and channel cuts across dip trenches created by heavy rain downpour, the land will be reclaimed to support the livelihood and serve lives of Lawanda people.

The Garden Project will turn a vacant lot into a flourishing garden in Abilene, Texas that will supply people in the neighborhood with fresh produce. The plans includes keyhole gardens, raised gardens and fruit trees, feeding both the heart and soul of all involved.

Discovering the Ecological Self was designed by artist, Kimberly Callas, to uncover our deep relationship with nature through significant nature-based symbols and patterns. Symbols and patterns, such as mountains and caves, bees and honeycomb, are explored through various art-making techniques.

The Single Mothers Capacity Building Programme in Kenya targets vulnerable households headed by single mothers without any formal employment or a stable source of income and trains single mothers in hairdressing skills.

The Neighbors Group Mushroom Project trains women in Entebbe, Uganda who have low incomes in mushroom growing.

Freedom Within, a project of Karuna Prison Yoga, brings yoga and mindfulness practices to individuals incarcerated in South Carolina. They train inmates in becoming trauma-sensitive yoga instructors.

Change my World is an initiative created by women traders from Sindo Market in Ragwe Village, Kenya to help girls from disadvantaged backgrounds achieve their goals in education. They provide school supplies and reusable sanitary pads.

Founded by Dr. Norly Germain and his colleagues, Hope and Change for Haiti (HCH) supports vital infrastructure projects in Paillant, Haiti. They are constructing a15,000 gallon cistern to collect rainwater for a family that has already received a permanent house through HCH’s housing project.

Bond Unbroken’s Tigrinya Language course program in Seattle, Washington helps adults better connect with their culture through language. By offering free beginner and conversation courses online, they are slowly enriching and strengthening the lives of the Eritrean diaspora, as well as allowing for the promotion and accessibility of the Eritrean culture.

The Africa Fire Mission Kenya Chapter works closely with fire departments in training women under various self-help groups and students in high school and colleges (S.A.F.E – Student Awareness for Fire Education) on fire prevention and safe fire practices.

Mother Pride and Development Initiative was founded by Adelaja Titilayo in the Mowe area of Ogun State, Nigeria. This “Loan Without Interest” initiative supports rural, less-privileged women by providing them with loans to help them grow their businesses.