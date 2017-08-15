You mean we were supposed to expect more from a steak salesman?

The recent ugliness in Charlottesville had me considering what a difficult job being president must be and what it takes to be a true leader our children can look up to. We may have just taken it for granted that a steak salesman who rose from humble beginnings in a six bedroom house in Queens would have what it takes to be that beacon of hope and would approach his captaincy with such dignity and grace. After all, nothing in his past would indicate he wouldn’t have been prepared for the tragedy that unfolded on Saturday. His actions this week demonstrate that he seemed destined for the title of Leader of the Free World.

His struggle to crawl from under his wealthy father’s shadow and build a fortune for himself with a paltry million dollar loan, demonstrated early his grit and determination. Were we wrong to think that the man who redefined our perception of bottled water and board games would not be the greatest leader the world has ever known? Were we naive to think that what he learned from bankrupting six companies wouldn't translate into exceptional judgment?

And of course, there was the perfectly balanced ego. After eight years of an erratic, braggadocios, community organizer (who probably wasn’t even a citizen) running the country, it was a relief to see an everyman step up to the plate humbly and without any trace of hubris.

In 2002 Trump’s bared his soul and launched his eponymous magazine which was stuffed with ads for his resorts, a healthy fixation on champagne, cigars, women breasts and of course, articles about himself. It was an indicator of how he would right our sinking ship of a nation. Trump Magazine gave us a glimpse into his inherent leadership qualities. He wasn’t going to run his magazine like everyone else, he wasn’t going to pay employees through traditional means. Being a leader means improvising and nobody can match Trumps improvisational skills. Trump magazine was not a venture that was going to be slowed down by things like organization and payroll.

Was there any question that a reality star would fit the Oval Office like Ted Nugent in a Vegan restaraunt? That grueling six hour work week fortified his character so that he could make sound decisions like firing an FBI director who wouldn’t play ball or a communications director who stole his thunder. And don’t get me started on that pesky nuisance of a Press Secretary who kept moonlighting on SNL. Trump could have wasted time front loading good hiring decisions, but then he wouldn't get the satisfaction of seeing the door hit them in the behind on the way out.

And that leads us to the Liberal media unfairly critisizing Trump for tweeting about the “Fake News” instead of disavowing white nationalists, who on Saturday used Isis tactics to mow down protestors, killing an innocent woman. Should we have expected a man so busy running the country and keeping his thoughts to 140 characters to be cognizant of a rising Neo-Nazi movement?

It was impossible for Trump to have known when he hired Steve Bannon as his chief strategist that Alt-Right was a thing. What if Bannon just forgot to tell the president that the news organization he once ran celebrated the works of white nationalists that shouted “Hail Trump” and gave Nazi salutes at rallies and that it might cause some trouble? A simple oversight; not a failure of leadership. I don't remember a Swastika game piece in the Trump board game or articles about Summer Neo-Nazi fashion in Trump Magazine, so how could he have known? How could we have known?

It should have been enough that Trump stated in an interview during the campaign that he knew, “nothing about white supremacists” and that it would be unfair to condemn a group he knew nothing about. Sure, most twelve year olds know who white supremacists and the KKK are when they are indoctrinated in liberal schools, but as I stated before, Trump had a different kind of childhood. He was being prepped to be a famous reality star. Actual reality would have just been a distraction.