You Mean Yom Kippur's Not Your Favorite Day of the Year?!

If you had to pick your favorite day of the year, what would it be?

Would it involve fasting from all food and drink for the entire 24 hours? Would it involve abstaining from the pleasure of physical intimacy with your beloved? Would it include not bathing, and not wearing comfortable shoes? Would it entail standing for hours on end until your legs are weak and your back and neck are sore.

I won’t fault you if you say no.

But I will tell you that this is precisely how I spend my favorite day of the year, and as that day is coming tomorrow, I will suggest some ways to reconsider it so that it may turn out to be your favorite day as well.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that many people dread the holiday of Yom Kippur. It’s not one of the fun ones where we feast like royalty, drink good wine, dress up in finery or fun costumes, exchange gifts and make merry together. It’s not even one of those days when we tell old but enduring stories and commune over our shared history and heritage.

On Yom Kippur, we spend the day in a crowded house of worship, but we are not speaking to each other. We are drawn inward, whispering our prayers, communing with our thoughts, trying to draw closer to something elusive and ineffable.

Yom Kippur is not a fun, easy, or comfortable day per se, but it is a uniquely powerful, profound, and opportune one. There are many days when we can pursue fun and ease and comfort, but this day urges us to seek something more enduring, more consequential. It reminds us that fun and ease and comfort are ephemeral; that we can entertain, distract, and pamper ourselves only so much and only so long, and that life will endure when the lights go out, when the luxuries run dry, when the buzz wears off.

Where will we be then? Can we be content in those silent moments? Can we be unafraid? Will we recognize ourselves when the masks are removed , when the orchestra goes quiet , and the masquerade is over?

We refrain and abstain on Yom Kippur in order to be still and unencumbered. Slow down, we are urged, stop running and striving and busying yourselves, and take a good, penetrating look at what’s around you and within you. See what you are rather than seeking what more you can have.

Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement, the time of At-One-ment. It is an opportunity to reunite the many aspects of ourselves and our surroundings that have become sundered and alienated. To the extent that we have felt separate and distant from our true selves and everything around us, now we are beckoned to return and remember who and what we are.

We are fragments of a whole that is concealed in its infinite enormity. We are puzzle pieces that have forgotten the big, gorgeous, remarkable tapestry that we comprise in our composite. We are flames of a universal fire that burns so brightly that we are blinded to its light.

Yom Kippur is my favorite day because it allows me to be fully myself. It frees me from my appetites and ambitions and reminds me that I am good and whole and complete. I needn’t prove anything on this day. I need not excel or acquire or satisfy some craving or fulfill some foreign expectation of success. I need simply to be honest, to be still, to be revealed, to be me.