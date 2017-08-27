You, my enemy.

You.

I probably met you a thousand times before all this. At the movies. At the grocery store. Standing on line at the post office.

I probably exchanged pleasantries with you, laughed with you, found you to be funny, down-to-earth, forthright, and confident.

I probably liked you. I probably believed we lived in the same country.

That’s because I didn’t know you. I know you now.

You.

You, who wallow in grievance. You, who traffic in persecution. You, who bathe in bitterness. You, who glory in blindness.

You wretched, deplorable, slogan-spewing, shallow-thinking clumps of uncouth illiteracy, you.

Well, you have really found your own personal Nirvana now, haven’t you? You’ve hitched your wagon to the most accomplished conman ever to blacken the reputation of this country. You’ve doomed us all to repeat a barbarous ride back into the worst of this world’s history, simply because you couldn’t be bothered to learn from it.

No.

Your way — the way of cowards who find scapegoats for their misery, the way of dullards who heap adulation upon their self-righteous golden calves — your way is so much more exciting, isn’t it? You’re uplifted now, aren’t you? You’re part of something bigger than yourselves now — a great movement, a huge national revival that feeds off the expulsion, exclusion, and oppression of others, right?

I know. I get it. You are nothing new.

Exalting a demagogue. Cheering wildly for your own demise. Screaming until you are hoarse with venom. Gleefully serving up yourselves and your children on the alter of one man’s pettiness, demented fixations, and hatred; a man who emboldened you to crawl out from under the rocks where you were festering and take to the streets and stadiums of this nation to howl bloody, aggrieved murder against all your perceived slights.

How tragically unoriginal.

Now, we are at war, you and I. It doesn’t have to be formally declared, this war of ours. You know that’s what this is. And, try as I might to find any other word for it, I know that’s what this is, too.

It is a war for the soul of America. At the end of this war, we will have determined what kind of country we will be. We will have figured out whether or not this multi-cultural experiment of ours will endure or perish under the groaning weight of your violent, loathsome resentments.

Have at me, then. Call me a libtard. Laugh at my pain. Enjoy your glorious, blood-curdling indignation. Hate me now as you have taught me to hate you. Then mock my hypocrisy and write me off as weak and unsubstantial in the face of your master race pretensions.

That is the nature of this kind of war. We have been here before. Not that you would understand this.

Whatever time I have left to me will be spent in fighting who you are and what you stand for.

Long after your god has been exposed and dethroned, long after you have crawled back into your seething slime of fury and cynicism, long after we have righted the wrongs and healed the wounds which you have vomited out onto our airways and our streets, I will still harbor this hatred for you. I will never forget what you have done to my America and my children’s America. I will never be able to look past the ugliness you have decided to elevate. I will never forgive you.

You, the poisonous purveyors of all that is the absolute worst of our species.

You, the jubilant perpetrators of lies.

You, the dull, witless enablers of spite, ruthlessness, and ignorance.

You, the malicious cheerleaders of a madman.