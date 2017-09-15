You vehicles are precious and here we bring top 10 shiners for them.

When buying a new car, the buyer is always worried about its maintenance and especially the tires. So, we have combined a list of the best tire shiners for you to consider. This guide will help you decide among the best tire shiner available in the market based on their effectiveness, durability, shine, whether they can protect your tires and their cost. So, go ahead and read for yourself.

1. Aero Cosmetics Tire Dressing Tire Shine

· By: Aero Cosmetics

· Item Weight: 1 pound

· Product Dimensions: 10 x 3.3 x 1.5 inches

It is a dual use tire shiner, not just limited to the tires of the cars but in fact can be used for the tires of aircrafts as well. If you want great shine and your tires clean and clear, use this shiner. If you want to know the specifics of this tire shiner and why you should choose this then here it is

Durability

Unlike other products, this shiner is long lasting and will keep your tires sparkling for a week or so.

Safety

It is suitable for both aircraft and car tires. And they can be used on both sides so highly recommendable.

UV protection.

This tire dresser is water based therefore it protects your tires from ultra-violent rayes.

2. CarGuys Shine Dressing for Plastic & Tire Shine

· By: CarGuys

· Item weight: 9.6 ounces

· Product Dimensions: 8 x 5.4 x 2 inches

CarGuy is a brand of quality and assurance. The shine it provides comes in style. But before you choose, go ahead and read the features of this product.

Versatility

This is also a dual-purpose gel, it will provide shine to your tires and is good for other products like faded rubber, trim restoration or plastic products.

Perfect shine

It is a long-lasting shine gel and will provide you with a deep matte or glowing black per what you need.

No sling or mess

This shiner contains a gel formula, unlike some other car shiners that create mess on the sides of the car, this gel will stick to a tire only zone.

3. Armor All 77590 Extreme Tire Shine Gel

· By: Aarmor All

· Item Weight: 1.4 Pounds

· Product Dimension: 4.3 x 4.5 x 9.8 inches

This brand has made this gel to give your tires the best shine ever. If you have tried this product, then you know exactly what I am talking about. This shiner gives a deep black shine that lasts for weeks, I have experienced how this works.

Effectiveness

If it hadn’t been an effective product than it wouldn’t be on this list at all.

No messy overspray

Some customers have complained about the mess tire dressers create when they over speed. But not to worry, this gel gives a deep effect to your tires without messing your car.

4. Chemical Guys TVD-109-16 Spray able Dressing

· By: Chemical Guys

Item Weight: Chemical Guys

Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches

You are looking for the best results here and that’s what I am hoping to provide you with. My friend bought this product and it did pay of. He wanted to try something new for his car and it was just awesome to see the result this product gave. I had to go and buy this for my car as well.

High Shine Finish

It gives a high standard shine to your tires, fixes your faded rubber and even adds glitter to your vinyl or leather products.

Durability

It protects your tires for weeks and has a great long lasting result and must buy for those who want high rated durability.

5. Black Magic 800002220 Wet Foam Tire Shine

· By: Black Magic

· Item Weight: 0.2 ounces

· Product Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.8 x 10.1 inches

This is an irresistible shine formula and is perfect rather best for your tires. Its advantages are stated below.

Weather Resistant

It is not all about shine and glitter but about protection too. This product is weather resistant and will protect your tires from all damage that will come with the changing conditions.

Self-healing for tires

This shiner cleans your tires and dissolves any dirt or residual and helps your tires to be in great condition for weeks.

6. Armor All 77958 Aerosol Extreme Tire Shine

By: Armor All

Item Weight: NA

Product Dimensions: NA

If you can’t afford to maintain an expensive car, why buy it on the first place. Don’t compromise on the maintenance of your car especially your tires, they are the focal point of your vehicle. Use this high-quality product, its advantages are stated below.

Protection

Another long-lasting product and gives a deep effect to your tires. You can go on for weeks by applying this dresser on your vehicle’s boots.

Easy Application

This application is very easy to apply. All you must do is spray and do not wipe, even if you’re in a hurry, this product is good to go.

7. Meguiar’s G13815 High Gloss Tire Coating

By: Meguiar’s

Item Weight: 1.5 pounds

Product Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.8 x 10.2 inches

This is an amazing tire finisher with a very affordable prize. I used to say to not compromise on the price when you have the best product in your hand but this shiner just sets everything in motion.

Resin Technology

This new technology is a combination of water resistant polymers, antiozonants and premium silicones to enhance the protection of your tires and give them an ever-lasting effect.

Easy to use

Just like our previously reviewed product, this shiner also comes in a spray bottle that is used very efficiently.

8. Meguiar’s G7516 Endurance Tire Shine

By: Meguiar’s

Item Weight: 1.2 pounds

Product Dimensions: 3.7 x 1.8 x 8.7 inches

This shiner is one of the best available tire dressers in the market. If you love your vehicle as much as I love mine, this is the product for you with the following features.

UV Protection

The UV effect is one of the major effects that causes damage to your tires. But fortunately, this product will fix that for you as it is resistant to the UV rays.

Permanent Effect

When I say permanently, I mean it will last longer than expected. It is the best shiner available for your vehicle.

9. Chemical Guys TVD Vinyl Dressing Tire Shine

By: Chemical Guys

Item Weight: 1.1 pounds

Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches

This is also one of the leading shiners available in the market right now and is another product of ChemicalGuys, it features

Multipurpose Usage

It can be used for your other needs as well like plastic, rubber, vinyl and leather along with the perfect shiner for your tires.

Water and dirt repulsion

This shiner is water and dirt resistant, the two things that damage your tires the most. Therefore, it’s of perfect use.

10. Trinova Tire Shine Spray

By: TriNova

Item Weight: 1.3 pounds

Product Dimensions: 12 x 3 x 1.5 inches

This brand has excellent products and this is another one of them. It provides your tires with a sleek finish and features

Advanced Coating Protection

It has an advanced formula that not only just provides shine to your tires but also protects them and creates a coated surface for resistance.

Dirt and Grime Repulsion