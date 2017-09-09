YOU'D BETTER FIND YOURSELF A RICH MAN...

When I was growing up I would tell people about my dreams, my goals to travel the world, drive a nice car and live in a beautiful home and my statements would always be blocked with “Well you’d better be finding a rich husband then” or “ooh well best you marry a doctor” and for a long time I actually believed it.

Fact- I did NOT marry a doctor. (or have a rich husband)

Fact- I didn’t even finish High School.

Fact- I have seen parts of the world others could only dream of.

Fact- I run my own successful Lifestyle Transformation Business.

Fact- I have rebuilt my life from losing almost everything TWICE.

Fact- I did it all by MYSELF- With my own hard-earned money, blood, sweat and plenty of tears.

Yes. I had a partner for some of this time, no he did not pay for more than his fair share, of living and household costs. My business was always kept separate. At one stage I was working full time plus sourcing income from two separate self run businesses and fitness instructing for two different gyms. (that is 5 sources of income)

SO RIDDLE ME THIS? (Massive generalisations about to be made sorry if you take offence)

Why as a society are we putting little girls down before they grow up before they even know exactly what they want in life?

Sure I love painting my nails, and getting my hair done, but I love working hard for the money to do that. and Sure I would love to have a family one day, but why must I give up my career to be a “mum”.

Why as a society do we value men over women and think that women need to rely on a man for everything?

Certainly they have their place and purpose, but we CAN actually survive without them.

Why as a society, do men think they have the power and they are the provider just because they are that gender?

Please feel free to continue opening doors for me, and offering to carry my bags, and getting things from the top shelf for me in the supermarket (because I actually respect a man that has morals and respect for women) BUT PLEASE- If we want to carry our own bags, or exit the elevator last don’t treat us like we just stabbed you in the heart. We get it, its about being a provider, and yes you were brought up well (but some of us are insanely independent and don’t realise how much it affects you. So don’t stop offering, or take offence, we are trying to establish our own power too.)

As an entrepreneur, a business woman, and a professional in my field, I have so much faith in my own abilities, I have more than enough skills to be the change I want to see and to provide for myself and my family (current and future), I will continue to work towards my goals, and see the world, and impact and Inspire other women to do the same, for themselves. My dream is to see women teach their daughters to be the same, to grow up knowing they are capable of achieving almost anything without a rich husband, or a Dr or someone else to provide for them, That they can be strong, and powerful, and Independent.