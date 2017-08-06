YouGov-Arab News Poll: Majority of Americans Do Not View Qatar as ‘US friend or ally’

YouGov has recently conducted an informative and intriguing opinion poll among American citizens. The research was conducted in partnership with the Arab News.

The objective of the poll was to explore American citizens’ perception of the Arab states, their knowledge, familiarity and understanding of the current Gulf crisis between Qatar and four major Arab states, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain. In addition, the goal of the research was to examine Americans’ perception of Qatar, specifically aftermath the accusations regarding its support for terrorism.

2,263 Americans participated in the poll during the period of 3 days between July 19-21, 2017. In order to obatin a comprehensive representation of the US population, gender (49 percent males and 51 percent females), age (48 percent fell between the ages of 31 and 60), education, political education and ethnicity were taken into consideration.

The poll was conducted through 19 closed-ended questions, with a overall low margin error of approxiamtelty 2.2 percent. The average margin error in the poll is roughly 3 percent.

Only 27 percent of Americans viewed Qatar as an ally or partner of the US. 67 percent of Americans who are familiar of the diplomatic rift with Qatar, are aware of that the reason behind the rift is over accusations of Doha’s support for terrorism. 69 percent are not confident that the US should maintain its military base in Qatar. 44 percent of the participants who were cognizant of the Qatar-funded network, Al Jazeera, assoacited the network with providing a platform for terror groups.

According to the poll “The survey of 2,263 US citizens, conducted in July, also found that 31 percent of Americans consider Qatar to be unfriendly toward or an enemy of their country, while 43 percent either do not know or are unsure about how to classify the relationship with Doha.

It found that 71 percent of Americans are aware, to various extents, of the diplomatic row. It also found that those who are aware have a good understanding of the reasons behind the crisis, with 67 percent correctly identifying that Qatar had been accused of supporting terror groups and meddling with the internal affairs of regional countries.”

Yougov Poll

Faisal J. Abbas, editor in chief of Arab News said “Two months into the crisis, and given the US government’s keenness to mediate, it was important to gauge the sentiment of the American people with regard to this issue.”

The results of the poll reveal that although Americans is gaining attention in a country where polls have shown low level of interest in foreign policy issues.

In addition, majority of the respondents had negative perception of Qatar-funded media network, Al Jazzera. They believe that the network provides a platform for terrorism. According to the Arab News/YouGov poll, “more than six in 10 Americans are aware of Al Jazeera — but many of those have negative perceptions of it. Half believe that Al Jazeera has a negative influence on the US image abroad. A majority of those with an opinion on the matter also believe the network gives a platform to terror groups linked to Osama bin Laden — with 44 percent agreeing with that statement, and only 18 percent saying the opposite. The rest of the US respondents — 38 percent — were unsure.”

Finally, about 50 percent of the participants did not have adequate information about Qatar in general. Nevertheless, “of those who did, the greatest proportion of US citizens — 34 percent — associate Qatar with accusations of terror financing, compared to just 16 percent who cited the Gulf state’s controversial hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

The poll is considered the first of its kind. The overall result of the poll, which reveals a negative perception of Qatar among those who have knowledge about Qatar, can be utilized in a number of ways including raising public awareness, further studies, as well as for political candidates, parties, and policy recommendations concerning Washington’s Qatar policy.

