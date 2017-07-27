You'll Never Guess How to Tell These Barbecues Apart

Matt Moore has traveled the country in search of the best barbecue around. He’s an expert in every region you can imagine and has spent time with the South’s most renowned pitmasters. But is it possible to become an expert if you can’t get to every state between Texas and the Carolinas?

Moore sits down with us and helps get started. The secret to understanding regional differences is all about the sauce. Once you understand the sauce, you can tell quite a lot about a piece of barbecue’d meat.