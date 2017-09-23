You'll Never Make Regular Bacon Again After This Recipe

Candied bacon. Because sometimes, more is more. Yes, one of America’s favorite foods, while darn near perfect, can be just a skosh better when it’s brushed with pure maple syrup, crusted with brown sugar, and grilled. The salty-smoky-sweet combination is extraordinary.

Of course, there’s nothing that excites a fire more than streaky bacon fat unless it’s streaky bacon fat and sugar. There will be flare-ups if you decide to direct grill it over an open flame. Which is why I recommend either indirect grilling or infrared heat using a gas grill like Saber. Its patented technology and even heat keeps flare-ups to a minimum.

Eat candied bacon out of hand (resistance is futile). It’s also great when used as a swizzle stick in bourbon-based cocktails, crumbled over ice cream sundaes, baked beans, pancakes, or salads.

If you would rather cook over direct heat with a charcoal grill, follow the steps in this video:

