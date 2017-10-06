Young and Heartless Release Music Video For "Bad Brain," Shot Entirely On iPhone

The downside of having technology at our fingertips is that we lose human interaction. People become more focused on what is happening on social media versus experiencing things first-hand. However, for those who aren’t in that realm, the upside is the ability to create content at any moment. Enter Hopeless Records rockers, Young and Heartless. The band recently filmed their brand new music video for “Bad Brain” entirely on an iPhone (which was then edited by the band) and today we’re excited to premiere the video, which can be found in the player below!
In the video, we dive into the mind of lead singer and guitarist Jeremy Henniger after he falls off a boat and lands in a Twin Peaks-esque dream world. “Bad Brain navigates the fear of growing older and pressures of accomplishment," he shares. The result is trippy, hypnotic, and really freaking cool.
As for how the video came to be, he tells us:
"We filmed in [drummer, Jake Lepley]’s bedroom on an iPhone 6 with a green screen. We then over-dubbed other shots we filmed in an old funeral home, and on the river adjacent to Three Mile Island in Harrisburg, PA. The locations themselves were pretty creepy to begin with, so it gives the video a pretty unique and unsettling vibe. For instance, the spot where I am sitting on the couch, is where they used to display the bodies at the viewing."
Fans interested in catching a live set from the band can find them on tour through the end of November - dates listed below!
October 6th- Carlisle, PA- with Handguns
October 13th- Frederick, MD - Cafe Nola, with Blue Heaven
October 20th - Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness
October 21st - Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge
October 22nd - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
October 23rd - Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds
October 24th - Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony
October 25th - Charlotte, NC @ The World Famous Milestone
October 26th - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Rockin' Hard Saloon
October 30th -Orlando, FL @ Backbooth
October 31st - Tampa, FL @Transitions Art Gallery
November 1st - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
November 2nd - Murfreesboro, TN @ Strike & Spare
November 3rd - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hoosier Dome
November 4th - Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar
November 5th - Chicago, IL @ SubT Downstairs
November 21st - Lancaster, PA- Chameleon Club with Balance and Composure
—
CONVERSATIONS