Young and Heartless Release Music Video For "Bad Brain," Shot Entirely On iPhone

The downside of having technology at our fingertips is that we lose human interaction. People become more focused on what is happening on social media versus experiencing things first-hand. However, for those who aren’t in that realm, the upside is the ability to create content at any moment. Enter Hopeless Records rockers, Young and Heartless. The band recently filmed their brand new music video for “Bad Brain” entirely on an iPhone (which was then edited by the band) and today we’re excited to premiere the video, which can be found in the player below!

In the video, we dive into the mind of lead singer and guitarist Jeremy Henniger after he falls off a boat and lands in a Twin Peaks-esque dream world. “Bad Brain navigates the fear of growing older and pressures of accomplishment," he shares. The result is trippy, hypnotic, and really freaking cool.

As for how the video came to be, he tells us:

"We filmed in [drummer, Jake Lepley]’s bedroom on an iPhone 6 with a green screen. We then over-dubbed other shots we filmed in an old funeral home, and on the river adjacent to Three Mile Island in Harrisburg, PA. The locations themselves were pretty creepy to begin with, so it gives the video a pretty unique and unsettling vibe. For instance, the spot where I am sitting on the couch, is where they used to display the bodies at the viewing."

Fans interested in catching a live set from the band can find them on tour through the end of November - dates listed below!

October 6th- Carlisle, PA- with Handguns

October 13th- Frederick, MD - Cafe Nola, with Blue Heaven

October 20th - Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

October 21st - Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge

October 22nd - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

October 23rd - Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds

October 24th - Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

October 25th - Charlotte, NC @ The World Famous Milestone

October 26th - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Rockin' Hard Saloon

October 30th -Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

October 31st - Tampa, FL @Transitions Art Gallery

November 1st - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

November 2nd - Murfreesboro, TN @ Strike & Spare

November 3rd - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hoosier Dome

November 4th - Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar

November 5th - Chicago, IL @ SubT Downstairs

November 21st - Lancaster, PA- Chameleon Club with Balance and Composure

