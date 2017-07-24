Young Australian Automotive Apprentice Visits Award Winning U.S. Luxury Automotive Retailer

A young automotive technician who launched her career at Mercedes-Benz Melbourne Airport is in the United States this week as the recipient of an International Scholarship organised by the Skilling Australia Foundation. Ellearn Savvidis, a 20-year-old third-year apprentice has always been interested in the automotive sector.

“I grew up around cars, motorbikes, and boats, so it's wonderful I have found an apprenticeship in an industry I love and am passionate about. The chance to visit another country as part of my learning is just amazing.”

Before she started her apprenticeship, Ellearn spent her school holidays helping her father in the motorcycle industry. Ellearn not only likes the automotive sector, she also loves where she works. “I feel that there are lots of opportunities at Mercedes Benz ” Ellearn said. “I wake up everyday and love going to work – I am excited about my future career,” she said

Ellearn said her experience as an apprentice has been very exciting and rewarding. Undertaking an apprenticeship has allowed her to work in a paid role where she can keep learning while gaining practical hands-on experience. She encourages anyone considering an apprenticeship to do so through an organisation like WPC Group who sponsored this year's scholarship. WPC Group offers ‘one on one’ coaching and mentoring to all it’s 650 apprentices nationally.

“Undertaking an apprenticeship is a practical way young Australians can skill up to meet the demands of a vibrant, innovative 21st-century economy” said Mark D’Aversa who is Ellearn’s mentor. Mark was delighted to see Ellearn awarded this years scholarship.

Ellearn flew to the U.S. on Friday to begin her scholarship. After several days of cultural immersion in Los Angeles, she began the next exciting stage at Fletcher Jones Motorcars in Orange County, California.

The Skilling Australia Foundation offers a range of excellence and leadership scholarships to high achieving apprentices and trainees. Recipients have traveled on scholarships both in Australia and overseas expanding their learning and outlook.