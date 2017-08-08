Young Jane Young: a Q & A with Gabrielle Zevin

Young Jane Young by Gabrielle Zevin asks one of the biggest questions a person can face: how does someone start over? While not everyone’s mistakes will be broadcast over the twenty-four hour news cycle, we can all relate to Jane Young’s desire to find a new home and a new way path through life despite her youth indiscretions. But is she really able to leave all of her past behind? What happens when some of her old life sneaks back in?

As a huge fan of The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry, I couldn’t help but notice some of the similar themes about starting over and choosing new lives. What appeals to you about starting a new life in a new place?

Thank you. I don’t know how much starting over appeals to me personally, but I love it for book characters. I love the moment when a character looks at their life and thinks, I cannot go on as I have been. That is the moment when the most interesting thing is about to happen in a story. It’s Jeal Valjean breaking parole, or Jay Gatsby reinventing himself as a rich man for love. It’s an unwillingness to accept life as it is and a kind of romantic embrace of struggle and turmoil. It’s an understanding that a human being is only granted one life to do with what she will. It’s my favorite kind of protagonist to read and probably to write. Jane Young is this kind of protagonist. She has made mistakes and equally, she has been wronged. Some people in the story would rather her disappear or die. But she won’t. She persists.

If you were to start over, where would you head?

I find travel to be invigorating. It’s good for my work to have different sights, tastes, smells, to get out of old routines and old ways of thinking about things. I like people watching when I’m abroad – it’s my favorite thing to do. I like thinking about the ways people live their lives all around the world – I like thinking about the ways in which everyone is the same everywhere and the ways in which people can be unexpectedly different. So I don’t know that I crave a complete reboot. A trip somewhere can do as much for me. I recently moved across town, and even that has felt like a small version of starting over.

Sometimes I ask myself, if I were starting over, what would I do? I think about that a lot. Would I still be a novelist? Or I wonder, if I could write a debut novel again, would I write a different book?

Did you always agree with Jane’s choices?

Jane does things that I wouldn’t do if that’s what you mean. But I do not have to agree with all of my characters and I don’t have to have lived their lives. I have to understand them and I have to be able to empathize with them. But agreement would be severely limiting in terms of writing novels or characters other than myself. For me, strangely enough, learning to write characters has been about knowing myself and facing myself as honestly as I can. I question whether you can write anyone else very well if you aren’t honest about yourself. And also, the older I get, the more I realize that there is almost nothing I wouldn’t do, given a particular set of circumstances. I watch a ton of news and I joke with my partner, I feel sorry for everyone. But it’s true.

Did you find any moments of the novel difficult to write because of your compassion for the characters?

The compassion makes it easier I would say. I want to give all of my characters their day in court so to speak. I want them to be able to state their cases. And so, I am always eager to get to the scene that is the most difficult for a character emotionally.

In your essay, The Suit, you talk about the many factors that impact women in politics. You asked: “what does a woman look like who becomes president herself? I know she doesn’t wear a man’s suit, but does she always have to wear a pantsuit? Can she wear a pretty dress? Can she have long hair? Or ethnic hair? Can she be Jewish? Does she have to believe in God? Can she be Asian? Or mixed race? Does she have to be married? Does she have to have children? Can she be a lesbian? We still haven’t seen it, so we still don’t know.” Do you think we will ever have the answers to those questions?

God, I hope so. It seemed like we were close, right? In that essay, I was trying to talk about the importance of representation, which I do not think can be understated. I mean, look at something like the Wonder Woman movie. Though I see a fair number of superhero movies, I am not a fan of superhero movies for a variety of reasons, but I believe the existence and the success of a Wonder Woman can change things for girls and young women and actually, for young men, too. People get used to the idea of a lady as a superhero and a lady superhero who is not just a sidekick or part of a gang of other superheroes. Obviously, the difference between a superhero and a president is vast though. Because a superhero is a fiction; and a president has a concrete reality. A TV depiction of a president is just a guess at what it might look like. It is not the thing. It is a speculation and even a speculation can be destructive no matter how well intended it is.

My point is it is enormously difficult to do something if you’ve never seen it done. And we have not seen a woman become president. We do not know what that playbook looks like. And there are states in our country that have never elected a woman to anything – any major national political office. And so, I think what I was hoping to point out with that essay is that we should avoid clichés in terms of considering who is suitable to be a female leader. The package that arrives for the first female president may not be the one we were expecting. She may not wear a pantsuit.

Hans Canosa

What did you learn about writing from tackling this novel?