06/30/2017 04:05 pm ET

Young Thug To Donate Money From NYC Show To Planned Parenthood

"I was a teenage parent."

By Maxwell Strachan
Rachel Murray via Getty Images
Young Thug is donating the money from his show in New York City to planned parenthood.

Young Thug just released his newest album, “Beautiful Thugger Girls,” and followed it up with a show on Thursday night at Terminal 5 in New York City.

But on Thursday, he revealed that he wouldn’t be keeping the money he made from the show. Instead, he was going to donate it to Planned Parenthood

Soon after Young Thug’s tweet, Planned Parenthood thanked him for his donation.

The artist has six children, the first of whom was born when Young Thug was just 17 years old. Roughly 15 percent of Planned Parenthood’s patients in the U.S. are teenagers, according to its website. 

The organization has been under attack since President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year. In April, he signed legislation that would cut Planned Parenthood off from federal funding. 

Overall, the teenage birth rate has dropped dramatically over the last decade, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Neither Young Thug’s representatives nor Planned Parenthood immediately returned a request for comment.

Maxwell Strachan Senior Editor, HuffPost

