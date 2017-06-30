Young Thug To Donate Money From NYC Show To Planned Parenthood

Young Thug just released his newest album, “Beautiful Thugger Girls,” and followed it up with a show on Thursday night at Terminal 5 in New York City.

But on Thursday, he revealed that he wouldn’t be keeping the money he made from the show. Instead, he was going to donate it to Planned Parenthood.

I'm donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA. I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful 🐍❤️ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 30, 2017

Soon after Young Thug’s tweet, Planned Parenthood thanked him for his donation.

Bless up @youngthug 👏🏾🙌🏾 We see you & are here to help young ppl make educated sex & parenting decisions that are best for them #StandwithPP https://t.co/6vjMjpgSM7 — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) June 30, 2017

The artist has six children, the first of whom was born when Young Thug was just 17 years old. Roughly 15 percent of Planned Parenthood’s patients in the U.S. are teenagers, according to its website.

The organization has been under attack since President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year. In April, he signed legislation that would cut Planned Parenthood off from federal funding.

Overall, the teenage birth rate has dropped dramatically over the last decade, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.