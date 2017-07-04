"Younger" co-star Molly Bernard-"I Believe Standing For Culture And Humanity Is An Artists' Duty"

Molly Bernard is negotiating the sometimes tenuous waters of playing roles within the LGBTQ community by taking them head on; and the community is loving her and the amazing performances she is turning in. Whether it’s Lauren on “Younger” or the younger Shelly Pfefferman on “Transparent” (seen in flashbacks) Bernard is inhabiting the roles she takes on beautifully. I sat down to chat with her about the next season of “Younger”, what it’s like playing the role of a young Judith Light on “Transparent”, and how it feels for her to be a new kind of gay icon in the making.

The new season of “Younger” is finally here! What is different this season for everyone? You know, I think a lot is different this season in the larger plot. Kelsey now knows Liza’s secret. The rules have fundamentally changed and the writers have not let Liza off the hook easy. She really has got a steep hill to climb to recover. It’s not like she apologizes and it’s over. It’s a tough season for their friendship;. It also adds fun drama for everyone else though. No one can keep Lauren in a box either, and she is currently in a relationship with a doctor and it may not end up right for her. Her roots are deeper and truer than I think sometimes the show even knows. She is definitely not a heterosexual female and the show explores that

What is it like playing a character like Lauren on “Younger that is pansexual and so new to television? I will say, I love that I get to play a pansexual character, that I get to play what I think is the only pansexual character on television. I think for me, luckily I am friends with Nico Tortorella and we have become friends; he is a doll. He has helped me understand fluidity. Fluidity and queerness really plays into who Lauren is. The funny thing about Lauren is that as a character, she is not super involved in the queer community. She just is a person that operates under her own rules and does whatever she wants. It’s also very cool to work on “Transparent” where gender is talked about in nearly every sentence. Working on these two show has really helped me understand how to play these people in this new frontier of identity that we are in.

Speaking of “Transparent” you are absolutely captivating as the young Shelly Pfefferman, the character played by Judith Light. Thank you so much. Isn’t the show amazing? It’s my favorite show. I love “Younger” and playing Lauren. I love the writers and I love Darren Star. I mean, this has given me the start to my career and I love it. Being on “Transparent” though has been difficult in a way that I have a big challenge ahead of me playing a young Judith Light and honoring the Pfefferman story. There is an amazing scene coming up on Season Four, I can’t really talk about it, but it’s in the Season Finale, but I think it will be a very sweet emotional one for the trans community. Young Shelly and Young Mort have a a rare scene where you see who they are and it’s really gorgeous. The show explores complex human relationships like none other. As an actor, it’s like candy to be on it. Its delicious and hard and challenging. I wrote in my journal this year that on one of my trips to Los Angeles, I remember sitting down and crying and writing in my journal “I think I became a better actress today”. That just breeds that kind of creativity. I mean, you are going into people’s psyche. I mean, listen I am in Lauren’s head all the time, but “Transparent” is a different genre and a different storytelling.

When you are filming and the director say “cut” does it feel like you are in the moment making the formative television that we all are seeing? Yes. Its a bizarre sensation. It’s funny to be on the inside of one’s favorite television show. I have learned over the course of the season that I have to prepare emotionally as well as as an actor. It’s a given that I watched and rewatched the series, I watched for Judith’s performance, and I watched for the kids performances, because I think that as playing a young Judith Light, I also have to play the kids because part of the family on the show is about epigenetic, which is inherited genetic trauma, so I feel I have to play the family also. So I did all of that work, but I really realized I had to show up ready to be ultra vulnerable and the what the cost of that was.

is it hard for you to put your stamp on the performance of a young Judith Light, who is so identified to both her role on “Transparent” and to the LGBT community as well? She is fun, the most kind, and the absolute sweetest woman. It is difficult though yes. What I am trying to actively not do is actually play Judith Light. That would be an easy trap and a nightmare for me. I am trying to play Shelly with all of the love and respect that I have for Judith who's amazing, and I am trying to do my best for her. Shelly has a complicated arc this season and the thing I focused on was if Shelly as a person was able to watch her story be told on television, that she was brave and graceful in her memory. Especially in the post “To Shell and Back” saga that she is in. I wanted to convey that she did her best and that was important to me, both for Judith and for the character. I have never shared a character with someone in this kind of nuanced way.

Between “Younger” and “Transparent” the LGBTQ community is falling in love with you. How does it feel to be on the verge of becoming a true darling of our community? It feels amazing. You know, politics and standing for culture and standing for humanity is part of an artists duty. I feel so lucky that my job as an actress has been able to match up with what I believe in, both politically and societally. I feel that it’s a privilege actually. I am apparently already in this community and I can now be an active part of it. That ‘s all that I want.

With Pride month wrapping up all over the nation, I have to ask you-what does Pride mean to you? There is this children’s book called “Molly’s Family”. I have these two adopted moms who have become my parents, they’re married. Two women, walking down a street holding hands or two men doing the same thing; Pride for me is the celebration of happy and healthy relationships. There being no other. Other-ing is a toxic thing that I think people do. That’s why I love “Molly’s Family” in particular, it’s a kids book! She has two moms and she doesn't understand what a dad and a mom are. I love that; more people should not understand heterosexuality sometimes.

“Younger” airs on TV Land (check local listings)

“Transparent” streams on Amazon Prime;