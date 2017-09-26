Your arrest record and mugshot might be online

It’s not uncommon that many teenagers and even young adults have committed some embarrassing act in their past which could potentially leave a stain on their record. In fact, it’s estimated that in the United States a staggering 41% of people under 23 have been arrested at least once.

Although this statistic might make some gasp, it should be noted that a good percentage of these arrests are purely minor and rarely end up in serious convictions.

The problem arises though when you Google your name, only to find that your minor demeanor has become part of the Internet database. This creates a feeling of guilt, anger, and desperation, especially considering that most young adults who have an arrest record tirelessly work day-by-day to improve their lives and their possibilities.

How to Find Your Arrest Record Online

It may come as a surprise to find that it’s seamlessly easy to find your misdemeanor conviction, simply by checking the court’s official website in the county where the offense was committed. Although you may find that unfair or insulting, any court information is part of the public domain, and there is little you can do about that.

Criminal Searches is another way to check if your record and mugshot might be online, and this fully comprehensive database only asks that you input your name and date of birth in order to complete the search.

It’s important to not be discouraged by your findings, especially considering that even minor offenses, such as speeding tickets or loitering can be present in the public records. Note that potential employers will hopefully not discriminate against you based on these minor details.

How To Find Your Mugshot Online

Google Search

The internet is a marvelous technological advancement, but in some cases, it can work to your disadvantage. A simple Google search can help you find your mugshot by simply typing in your name. In the event that you find it, click on the image and you will see some information on the top right of your screen –that should pull up another webpage attached to your picture. When you search, try to make use of keywords: for example, your name followed by the word “mugshot”. If that doesn’t yield any results, try your name followed by “record”, “conviction”, or “arrest record”.

Use a comprehensive database

Public databases are another option which you can use in order to find your mugshot. Websites such as RecordsFinder.com or The Smoking Gun.com offer individuals a detailed collection of data. It is also possible that your mugshot might not have a name attached to it; however, when searching your name, a record of your arrest might show up instead.

RecordsFinder.com is possibly one of the best tools an individual can use in locating their mugshot, since it compromises a list of distinctive characteristics such as hair color, eye color, height, and age. It is scary to think how much information about us the web base contains, and RecordsFinder.com can become a tool which offers other background check services you can use in order to find comprehensive details about yourself and others.

Check Jail and Prison Systems

Sometimes, the easiest and most straightforward way is to dive into the beast’s belly. In other words, you can try the official prison or jail website in order to find if your mugshot is online, and what you can do about it. Should you fail to remember where you got arrested (e.g. in which county), you can use the County Jail Search from Ancestor Hunt.

Other useful websites are Corrections.com or VINELink.com – useful particularly for looking up inmates and criminal records. It’s better to cover all your bases, and knowing where your mugshot is and on how many websites it is on is always a smart idea.

Why Is My Mugshot Still Online Even Though My Record Is Clean?

Although your record might be clean, or you might have been exonerated, your mugshot will remain online for one simple reason: when the booking process takes place, any pictures become part of public record.

That’s also the reason for which your picture will show up in official jail registries or on websites which have a detailed database of offenders. In some cases, the bad news is that because mugshots are considered public record, they can show up anywhere from media outlets to third party mugshot sites.

The Problem Of Your Mugshot Being Online

The main problem that individuals might have with mugshots relates to discrimination. Unless fully educated, a big number of people don’t understand that mug shots are merely an expression of an arrest, rather than actual proof of a crime or conviction. That’s where the problem lies – in the fact that these pictures can damage reputations, especially since the voice of the individual in question is silenced in comparison to the overwhelming power of the internet.

This can affect job credibility, your right to privacy, and even your relationships –both current and future ones. It can also lead to feelings of humiliation, social inadequacy, isolation, or even depression. In few words, you can feel mugged by your own mugshot.

How Others Can Profit From Your Mugshot

These days, you can find more than 80 mugshot sites. However, the pictures which are acquired from the official prison websites don’t usually have a rule or recommendation on how long the mug shot should be posted for, according to each state’s legislation as well.

In fact, they probably don’t want to know, since a large number of websites make good money from ad revenues via Google AdSense banners, in addition to the mug removal services which just yield serious profit.

For example, some services charge $19.90 to have one picture taken off, but let’s not forget about the time and money investment that you could be making in locating your mugshot. Other websites can charge up to $399, a pricey difference. To take down mug shots from a total of three websites, RemoveSlander charges $699, whereas for six websites the price is $1,299. This seems like one profitable business, considering that you can make more than $1,000 from one individual.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are my options?

An ethical discussion should also surround the fact that many so-called offenders don’t have that capital and are forced to be subjected to potential discrimination. It is true that some states are working on enacting laws that will require websites to delete mugshots of people who have been wrongfully convicted or have had expunged records.

However, if you don’t feel like waiting until that day, you can contact a lawyer. A team that has been known to guide individuals through different scenarios, providing legal advice on how to have their records sealed or expunged – a potential determinant in having your mugshot removed from a website.

Conclusion

In the 21st century, the impressive growth of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter often comes to mind. While most of these sites are purely for entertainment and social connection purposes, mug shot sites are unfortunately also becoming part of modern culture too.