Your Business Is A Hacker's Target

What are you doing to prevent your company from being hacked? The answer for most folks is not enough. Most people think they cannot possibly be a hacker’s target, and this is what leads to real world mass scale data breaches. How? Humans are the weakest link in network security, and it just takes one person using an unsecure password or poor password hygiene practices to give hackers the keys to the kingdom.

How Do Hackers Get In?

There are several ways that hackers can gain access to your network or to your login information. Even just browsing the web without ensuring you are visiting secured websites and using a secure WiFi signal can give them a back door. Opening phishing emails and clicking on malicious links can cause all kinds of issues. And using weak passwords can be a serious detriment to your company’s information security.

To avoid these problems:

Train employees about watching for security measures on websites and WiFi networks

Train employees to never click on a link from an unknown sender or an uncharacteristic link from a known sender

Train employees to change passwords frequently, use strong passwords, and never reuse passwords

What Types Of Breaches Are There?

Internal incidents are caused by careless employees or malicious espionage attacks. In 2015 about 10% of data losses were as a result of an espionage type theft, whereas 48% of identities were exposed by employee negligence.

External incidents tend to be much more common, and this is what people think of when they think of hackers. Hackers will target employees, sometimes high level employees, in order to gain access to passwords and other identifying information. Ransomware is another type of external threat that is gaining steam, and oftentimes paying the ransom doesn’t even result in getting your lost files back.

Data Breaches Are Costly

Data breaches cost companies not only in terms of the dollar amount it takes to clean up the mess, but also in damage to their reputations. Small businesses may have the hardest time recovering from a data breach because the amount of money relative to the amount of money the company has is usually a much larger percentage than for a major corporation. In fact, within 6 months of a successful cyber attack most small businesses will go out of business completely. Small businesses aren’t doing enough to fend off cyber attacks, and it is costing them too much to continue to ignore.

Cyber Security Is For Small Businesses, Too

The prevailing feeling among small and medium businesses is that cyber security is much less of a priority than day to day operations. After all, who would employ a full time IT professional for a business with just a few employees? The good news is that you can hire a contractor or outside business to take care of your network security, and this small step can save you from almost certain cybersecurity death.