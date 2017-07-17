Your Child Has an iPhone – Now What?

Debates rage about the right age to give a child a phone. Of course, circumstances dictate this to a certain extent. Some children need them when they are younger as a safety measure and to give them a means of communicating with a parent. Others can wait a bit before opening Pandora’s Box. Perhaps this is both an issue of when and how.

Withholding technology from children old enough to use it strikes me as risking a backlash once they do get it. I am reminded of my son’s desire to have cowboy guns when he was five. We were definitely anti-gun pacifists who called water guns “squirters” and the game of war “winner.” But at some point, I realized that refusing his request would just make the forbidden object more attractive. So, we gave him the guns, along with a talk about how they were toys and how real guns hurt real people. He played with them for two weeks and abandoned them.

There is an excellent 2015 study by Alexandra Samuel in which she concluded based on data gathered from over 10,000 North American parents that,

“We can’t prepare our kids for the world they will inhabit as adults by dragging them back to the world we lived in as kids. It’s not our job as parents to put away the phones. It’s our job to take out the phones, and teach our kids how to use them.”

Samuels found that parents fell pretty evenly into three categories:

Digital enablers – parents who provide their children with many devices and lots of screen time and leave their kids to figure it out themselves.

Digital limiters – parents who minimize their children’s exposure to technology and restrict screen time.

Digital mentors – parents who encourage their children’s use of technology but provide guidance and work to teach their kids appropriate online behavior and responsibility.

Guess which children get into more problems with their devices? The kids of limiters end up doing far worse than the children of mentors, and even the children of enablers. I think it goes back to the forbidden fruit approach. So now, you have (hopefully) decided to be a digital mentor. How do you actually do that?

In a Washington Post article, Devorah Heitner talks about the challenges for parent-mentors to deal with the varying rules families have for their children’s online engagement. Removing the guilt over not allowing your eleven-year-old to have Snapchat is a good example. As with all things, different families have different values. Don’t judge others but stick to your decisions. Communicate with other parents who are digital mentors to arrive at what feels like reasonable limits for your unique family and child.

Heitner is a professor at Northwestern University with a Ph.D. in Media/Technology and Society who has a blog Raising Digital Natives. She has also written a book Screenwise that talks about how to mentor children thoughtfully in the digital age, teaching them to be empathic and responsible users of technology. If a child is becoming more independent, like my granddaughter who is entering middle school, it may be time to bite the bullet and get that phone. In another blog post, I talk about six reasons why I think getting a phone is a good idea.

In her post Your Child’s First Cell Phone: How to Know When They Are Ready… and How to Know When YOU Are Ready, Heitner mentions things like teaching your child good phone etiquette, especially surrounding texting. A good rule of thumb for your child is to stress she should not text anything she wouldn’t want everyone (including her parents or teachers) to see. Nothing posted is truly private. Set boundaries with your child about appropriate times and places to text and encourage her to let her peers know what rules she must follow. Good examples are telling her friends she is not engaging in group texts or responding to texts after a certain time of night.

Alissa Levy Chung (yes, the mother of said granddaughter who just got her first phone) has encountered many of social media pitfalls in her practice as a clinical child psychologist. This led her to develop a set of ten rules as a condition of her daughter getting her first phone.

It’s our phone and you are just using it. We can check it and must authorize all purchases. We get to review any online games you play. You are not allowed to give away personal information or friend strangers when playing. The phone stays on the charger downstairs at night, not in your bedroom. You need to get our permission to download a show. You may not post photos of anyone (in a text) without getting their approval first. Don’t annoy people with texts (except Gramma). Wait for them to respond before sending multiple texts. Put the phone away when walking in the street. Aside from the obvious safety concerns, you are an easy target for someone who wants to snatch it. Assume anything you write on your phone is public information. Your teacher or someone you are writing about could see it. Group texts can be confusing and lead to problems and misunderstandings. They are basically gossiping via your phone, but there is no deniability. It’s fine not to respond to them. You are too young for Snapchat. You need to be 13 or 14. Even then, you should use caution with this app. You may think what you posted disappeared when someone saved it.

These rules make sense for my granddaughter and her parents, but other mentoring families may have different ones. The point is, giving a child a phone is a major teachable moment. When your child is old enough to understand and follow your rules, be a digital mentor.