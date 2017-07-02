Your Complete 4th of July Feast: 20 Easy and Delicious Recipes

Your search for July 4th recipes is over! Everything you need for your Independence Day cookout is on this list, from starters to sides to entrees to sweets. All of these easy recipes are tested and reader-approved, so you can rest assured that they’ll come out perfectly the very first time.

Everyone loves a good steakhouse burger, but they can be difficult to replicate at home because most steakhouses use custom ground beef mixes. But it can be done! The secret is to use ordinary 85% lean ground beef, a panade — a mixture of bread and milk that keeps meat tender and juicy even when cooked to medium-well — and lots of seasoning. GET THE RECIPE

This dazzling, patriotic trifle can be made in under 30 minutes—just be sure to plan ahead as it needs to sit in the fridge at least 8 hours before serving. GET THE RECIPE

Perfect for a backyard BBQ, these baby potatoes are boldly flavored with a thick Dijon mustard marinade, then grilled until crispy and charred. GET THE RECIPE

Made with puréed fresh raspberries, this refreshing lemonade has a fruity flavor and vibrant pink color. GET THE RECIPE

Often called “veggie crack” because it’s so addictive, this is one of my all-time most popular recipes. Whether you serve it as a side dish with grilled chicken or as a dip with tortilla chips (highly recommend!), the bowl is always empty and the mouths are always full. GET THE RECIPE

These flavorful shrimp are perfect for entertaining — either as an appetizer or main course — because all of the prep is done ahead of time. All that’s left to do when your guests arrive is throw the skewers on the grill. But heads-up: people will eat more than their fair share. Make extra! GET THE RECIPE

These aptly named squares of chocolate indulgence are from Nick Malgieri’s Chocolate cookbook, an excellent resource for all things chocolate. Typically brownie lovers fall into two camps: the “fudgy” and the “cakey.” I dare say these brownies — moist and fudgy in the center, and cakey and crisp on the surface — will appeal to all. GET THE RECIPE

The vegetables in this salsa are roasted, which intensifies the flavor of the tomatoes, mellows the onions and garlic, and adds a light touch of smokiness. You’ll never go back to raw salsa again. GET THE RECIPE

This is the recipe that caused an uproar a few years ago, when The New York Times tweeted “Add peas to your guacamole. Trust us.” People were outraged by the idea of messing with such a classic recipe, and Twitter blew up with funny replies. The recipe comes from ABC Cocina in NYC — and it’s delicious! You really can’t taste the peas, but they add a little sweetness and chunkiness to the dip; they also intensify the green color. GET THE RECIPE

When you think of fajitas, you probably think of that sizzling, smoking-hot cast iron skillet from you favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. It’s hard (and, honestly, a little dangerous!) to replicate that at home, but it’s easy to make fajitas on the grill that are just as good, if not better. This recipe is perfect for an outdoor party, and you can do most of it ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

This key lime pie ice cream has all the bright lime flavor of key lime pie — even the crunchy, buttery graham cracker crust — and it’s a cinch to make. What’s more? There’s no temperamental custard base to make and chill, no ice cream machine to fiddle with, and no pulling the ice cream out of the freezer every 30 minutes to beat out the crystals. GET THE RECIPE

This creamy whipped feta dip is an American riff on htipiti, the salty, tangy feta spread that’s typically served as part of a Mediterranean mezze. Serve it with sliced vegetables and toasted pita wedges, or do as I do and just eat it with a spoon. GET THE RECIPE

Cedar planked salmon is a mainstay on restaurant menus, yet it’s so easy — not to mention less expensive — to make at home. This is one of my favorite ways to prepare it: the cedar plank imparts a smoky flavor, prevents the fish from sticking to the grill, and also makes clean-up a breeze. GET THE RECIPE

Next time you’re asked to bring a veggie or salad to a summer party, try these sweet and smoky bell peppers topped with tangy feta, toasted pine nuts, fresh basil, and olives. The salad looks gorgeous on a platter and is delicious with toasted pita bread and grilled meats. GET THE RECIPE

Fruit and fizz make a wonderful warm weather cocktail. Instead of adding ice cubes to the pitcher, chill the sangria with frozen grapes: they look beautiful and won’t water the drink down. GET THE RECIPE

Rich and tender from the addition of sour cream, and jam-packed with chocolate chips, this is the kind of old-fashioned, homey cake that appeals to kids and adults alike — and it’s super-simple to make. GET THE RECIPE

This creamy, spicy dip has all the flavor of Buffalo wings, minus the mess. Always a crowd-pleaser! GET THE RECIPE

Most turkey burgers are dry and tasteless. Not these! The secret is adding Italian turkey sausage, a trick often used with meatballs. GET THE RECIPE

Without a doubt, one of the simplest, prettiest, and most delicious cakes you’ll ever make. GET THE RECIPE