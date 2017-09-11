Your Credit Score Can Influence Your Love Life

If you're thinking of ways to improve your love life, improving your credit score probably isn't one of the first things to come to your mind. Perhaps it should be.

Surveys have shown that stereotypical physical attractiveness doesn't necessarily rule the day. A good credit score can have a positive impact on your love life in a number of direct and indirect ways.

1. Fiscal Responsibility Is Attractive

A recent survey of online daters undertaken by Discover Financial Services and Match Media Group found that 69% of respondents ranked financial responsibility of a potential mate as being very or extremely important.

Financial responsibility topped ambition, courage, modesty, a sense of humor, and even attractiveness. 73% of respondents say that a good credit score suggests responsibility. Therefore, good credit scores can help your ability to show a date that you are a suitable mate.

2. Debt Is a Downer

A good credit score makes it more likely that you have limited debt or at least manage your debt responsibly – and debt is a major turn-off in a prospective mate. A survey from SoFi found that millennials rated serious debt as the second biggest romantic deal-breaker in a date, finishing slightly behind workaholism.

3. Higher Credit Scores Increase Your Odds

A 2015 paper by the Federal Reserve of New York found that people with higher credit scores at year's end are more likely to form committed relationships over the following year and to maintain those relationships. The data shows the odds of forming a relationship increasing steadily within the 550-650 credit score range and increasing at a sharper rate from 650 to 800 and beyond.

The study also found that couples with similar credit scores have a greater likelihood of maintaining long-term relationships – probably because the sets of behaviors that lead to higher credit scores are markedly different from those that lead to lower ones.

4. Increased Confidence

Even though you won't be wearing your credit score on your shirt – at least, we recommend that you don't – a higher credit score fills you with a sense of overall confidence. Dating can be a nerve-wracking experience as you and your date find out more about each other, and the more positive aspects that you have going for you, the better. By projecting confidence, you will increase your overall attractiveness.

Of course, it's important not to confuse confidence and arrogance. Most dates will not be impressed if you stand up from your restaurant table and shout, "I have a better credit score than everyone in this room."

5. Increased Options for Dating Activities

Sure, you can find things to do on a date for free – but having cash and good credit widens your romantic options. You can afford a nicer restaurant, event tickets, and, should things progress, romantic getaways. Using your cash wisely but not going overboard while dating shows that you have fiscal responsibility but are not afraid to spend money on an evening of fun.

America, take heart! Regardless of where you stand with respect to attractiveness, a sense of humor, courage, or any of the other properties listed above, there's still hope. Fiscal responsibility can be your ticket to online dating success – and perhaps a successful lifelong relationship. And if it doesn’t work out, you can use that credit to drown your sorrows in Häagen-Dazs.

This article was provided by our partners at moneytips.com.