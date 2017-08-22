Your Employees Are Not Saints! You Need To Evaluate Their Actions

After putting everything that your organisation requires in place, don’t be surprised if you are not getting the expected returns. I can always confirm that your employees are not saints; you need to continuously monitor and evaluate what they are doing every time via regular communication.

Human Resources expert Susan Heathfield aptly placed that performance evaluation process in organizations is ongoing - every day - as the manager or supervisor observes and coaches each employee's performance.

Company’s fold up because they have given the paddle entirely to workers. Manning a business no longer work like that these days, it has evolved into putting a watch on what those you hired are doing, that is, you are putting them on their toes.

Hope you have not misunderstood my assertion? What I am saying is that your organisation needs to put some steps in place to confirm your workers are doing what you expect them to always dish out. I am not saying you should not relax after you have given them work, what I am carving out is that employees do not perform when they are not checkmated and appraised accordingly.

In my interview with one of the who is who at Grapevine Evaluations, the producer of Gravepine Evaluation 360, I deduced that communication in the workplace is a concept that sounds a lot easier than the actual practice of it.

“Everybody from interns to the one in charge has a view on multiple aspects of the business, and whether something is effective and efficient. Most of the time, these views do not align. However, what is worse is when this tension goes unresolved.”

Not evaluating employees makes them feel like “they are not being heard, and a procedure that is no longer working stays in effect because the boss does not know any better. Employees going unheard without constructive feedback can damage a business's productivity and be high risk for staff turn-over,” the person I interviewed informed.

You need improvement in your business even if you are big firm. It will make you achieve these four important things:

1. You Understand Your Weakest Point

Frequently evaluating your current employees give you the advantage to know the weakest points of your firm and where improvement might be needed. The moment you get this right, you can implement the proper steps needed to perform at a more satisfying level. This will improve the quality of work being produced and ensure everybody in that field has the necessary tools needed to complete future tasks.

2. You Solve Your Problem Easily

Executing evaluations on a regular basis ensures that problems are solved as soon as possible. Assessments that are done annually means that day-to-day situations are being overlooked and could remain a problem until the year is over. Employees start to feel their managers are not active enough in their daily work, so they do not think it is important to bring up the smaller issues. This causes a build-up of many small problems that can lead to the dismissal of an employee. Clearing the air makes operations run smoother and makes the employee feel they are being heard, leading to more productive work.

3. You Set Goals Smoothly

When you have a program in place that has open communication for your employees, you can begin to work with them on finding a balance in accomplishing tasks. Often, somebody in charge may fail to realize how much work is stacking up. Goals are made usually in favour of a client or some other external deadline. Employee evaluations can make it clear that although they are working hard and efficiently, the workload is just too overbearing. Understanding how much an employee takes on will provide the company with insight into taking on more than it can chew. As business owners, you can begin to hire the appropriate staff, adjust client deadlines and set maintainable goals.

As a bonus, setting maintainable goals, and consistently checking in on completion, can motivate your employees, thus making your business run more efficiently. It is also not best practice to interrupt an employee more than required. This can distract the employee and make them feel that they are not a valued asset to the company. Though, with a proper evaluation system in place, you would already know if that managing style was or wasn’t working.

4. Change Becomes Constant

Communicating in any relationship is important. Without a proper channel for each party to express what they are feeling, disaster can occur. Make sure you make communications as easy and constructive as possible so both you and your employees can work towards building a better workplace environment. When communication is a two-way street, you get feedback on your staff and yourself as a business owner. With this new information, you can adapt to changes in the industry and work force quicker, which will again provide a positive impact on the well-being of your company.