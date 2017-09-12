Your Energy is more important than your intelligence

According to Stanford university skill set underlying happiness, success, and overall well-being is not IQ? Research shows that emotional intelligence, which is defined as being skillful in monitoring and managing one sown and others’ emotions, needs, and preferences lead to benefits in a variety of life domains. Emotionally intelligent people tend to have satisfying relationships, manage stress well, and excel in work and goal achievement. Emotional intelligence predicts professional success more than IQ or experience. It is related to confidence, charisma, optimism, and resiliency. Fortunately, emotional intelligence can be learned but you should a los focus in your ENERGY.

The key to getting people to remember you is to intensify the energy that radiates from you.

This energy is the power generated by your high EQ. You cannot fool people (they feel your energy so better make sure you have right intentions in life). I have experienced so many bright and smart people fall through in conversations, relations, and future opportunities simply because they have wrong or just bad energy. Your energy is what people “fall for “and remember you by.

Whether they will keep in touch with you and continue their enthusiasm for you depends on its hand impression = energy.

Energy is a reliable signal of your capacity to be reliable, likable, conscientious, and trustworthy.

Soulaima Gourani

Let me try to put this into perspective. Every week, I ask around one hundred to two hundred people about their ability to remember others.

It’s surprising how little people actually remember about others. Not only not names but also positions and conversations are easily forgotten.

People do not remember the e-mail they received, texts, the participants of the meetings they attended, or the person who left a message on their answering machines or sat next to them at the dinner last week.

It’s not because of people are senile, but because of everyone is so busy and bombarded with e-mails, messages, meetings, and more. And our attention span is down to 8 sec.

How to be memorable

Do people find it difficult to remember and recognize you? If so, do not despair.

The recipe for becoming memorable is relatively simple.

Many can increase our rate of success in achieving our career goals through training in the following areas:

· speech speed

· voice volume

· body language

· points and views in speech and writing

· authenticity

· humor

· physical appearance

These areas are all elements that influence people’s professional opinion of you and thus your chances of increasing your dynamism and market value. But top it with good intentions and “clean and positive energy” I promise you that is the secret door for success. The time for assholes to rule, is over. For that the world is far too connected these days.

Do you have a charismatic personality?

· If no – fix it

· If yes, how do you express it?

Do you know somebody with a charismatic personality that you can study? If yes, who? What can you learn from them?

Your answers may indicate what you need to work on.

Developing loyal relationships

Your professional success about your willingness to bond with others and to invest yourself in the relationship. It is about the chemistry that you dare to create with other people.

Therefore, you must be reliable, authentic, and likable.

To be perceived as reliable, you must mean what you say and do what you feel is right. Authenticity speaks to your principles, personal style, and professional goals. Likability is about being curious about other people and being interested in helping them achieve their goals.

Be interested and interesting

When you meet someone for the first time, it is very important that you spend the first couple of minutes wisely. What do you talk about? Is it something that creates trust or just small talk?

· Always strive to create a pleasant dialogue. That alone will make people remember you.

· Be sincerely interested and curious. Ask and listen.

· Find out how you can help each other—be sure to mention your own qualities in an easy and elegant way so that the person you are talking to can quickly get an idea about who you are, what you can do, and your professional goals.

People remember you better if you replace “My title is …” with something like “I help people with …” This way, you become value-based in your dialogue, and it makes it easier for people to understand what you actually do. If you are a very young person without much experience, then make an effort to find out what it is that makes you special. Everybody has a special competence from which other people can benefit—you just need to identify it.

Speaker, Author, Advisor, Investor