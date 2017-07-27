Your Eyes Got Rhythm

https://twitter.com/DavidNiesel

Some people are musical and have rhythm and others struggle with even the most obvious beat. A recent study has revealed that even though you might not be able to follow the beat, your pupils do.

Music perception is a mysterious and complex interaction between what is heard and our assumptions of what is coming next. As we listen to music, we naturally detect a regular pulse even if that rhythm is not explicitly there. People also detect the pattern of stronger and weaker beats, called the meter. These abilities develop at about 4 years of age and are important socially, allowing us to sing, dance and play music together.

Perception of the beat in music is a universal and fundamental human ability, but nobody knows exactly how this works. It is not known how much you have to pay attention to music to detect the beat. A second unknown is whether perception of the beat involves training and expertise or experience. We do know that trained musicians are more sensitive to the metered accents in music than non-musicians.

In the standard rock and roll rhythm, the first beat in each measure, called the downbeat, is more important than the others. Based on theoretical models, it would be expected that missing the downbeat would be more obvious than if later, less emphasized beats were missed. However, experiments have not supported this.

To test if the strong downbeat in a rock rhythm was learned, sleeping infants were exposed to rock drum rhythms with the occasional beat missing. A missing downbeat elicited a bigger mental reaction than if the later beats were missing. It appears that the ability to perceive simple beats is present at birth and does not have to be learned. This does not eliminate the influence of musical training on the perceptions of beats, and experimental results have been contradictory. People can perceive omission of beats without paying attention to them, but it remains unclear if they perceive the hierarchy of the stronger downbeat in rock and roll and if musical training influences that.

The current study used pupil dilation to measure musical expectation. Pupil size is an indicator of many things, including mental effort, dynamic attention and surprise. The scientists monitored the pupils of subjects as they listened to rock music in which beats were dropped. Pupils dilated more in response to the missing beats than to the beats themselves, and they responded greatest to the missing downbeats. These results suggest that people have an innate sense of hierarchical meter that consists of strong and weaker beats. Musical training did not influence these results. People seem to perceive rhythmic changes without paying any attention to the music. The results suggest that our hierarchical sense of meter drives our expectations of music without us being conscious of it.

The appreciation and perception of music is a universal and innate human skill that can improve with training. The other thing about music is we also know the types we prefer and the kinds that make us cringe. Fortunately, there is music for everyone.