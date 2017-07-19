Your First Step Towards Becoming Your Best Self, Taking Self-Inventory

There are instances that occur, and force you to take that uncomfortable, yet reflective step back, to understand the how? While not harping on yourself, or being consumed by the answer, it gives you the space to grow towards becoming your best self.

Whether its a few fuckboys too many that you made room for, or looking around and noticing that your friendships are dropping like flies. Take a step back and ask yourself, could I be the root of this? If the common denominator is me, how can I assume some of this responsibility? What was I needing that I didn't get enough of, and why was I seeking it elsewhere? After this line of questioning, it may become apparent that what you’re missing is you.

Carry that self-inventory provoking line of questioning into all of the things that you “don't like” about yourself, in order to understand where they came from, so that you can dismantle them.

Taking self-inventory is about accountability. We cannot hope for things to be different, if do not learn from and thus adjust the way we approach them. Nobody's perfect, but we can take note of life's experiences and utilize them to become our best selves. With that, here are five ways that we can take self-inventory.

1. Identify Your Quirks

Take some time to understand what things your may not like about yourself, or want to improve upon. Maybe it's the way that you deal with conflict, or the way you respond to a particular stimuli. Get to the root of it, and understand why they are the way they are, and then dismantle them.

2. Spend Time Alone, and Lots of It

This may be difficult for extroverts, who feel the need to always be around people. However, spending time alone helps you to understand who you are in your most raw form. From my perspective, understanding yourself is the single most foundational piece of becoming your best self. How can you know what your best self looks like, if you don't even know you?

3. Understand your Likes and Dislikes

Date yourself. I think this one is important to note, because it forces you to understand your likes and dislikes, in such a way that you're preparing yourself to eventually add another person into that equation, if you so choose. But on a more basic level, this leads you towards that invaluable holistic understanding of self.

4. Temp Check: Am I Holding Any Resentment?

Look deep within and truly start to think about if you've been holding on to any resentment. Figure out with who, and clean that shit up. Find a way to either repair it, or gain closure, so that you can move on towards being your best self. I promise that closure will set you free.

5. Protect Your Peace

Lastly, once you've gone through this process, find a way to always protect your peace. Your peace and your space are so sacred, and you should always treat it as such. Keep anyone and anything that could be harmful to this space out of it. Burn sage and be great.