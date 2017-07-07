Your Flavored Water Could Be Ruining Your Teeth

By Swirled

By now you're probably aware that soda and diet soda negatively impact your teeth, as well as your overall health. Because of the sugar or sugar substitute, along with the acidity of the drink, regularly tossing them back can take a toll on your pearly whites. As a result, many people opt for flavored water to more healthily quench their thirst. But if that's you, you may want to think twice. As it happens, flavored water could also erode your tooth enamel.

The Washington Post reports that much like soda, flavored water contains elements like citric acid and other fruit acids, which are (obviously) highly acidic. This means that drinking flavored water regularly, whether carbonated or not, puts your teeth at risk. The acids can erode the enamel on your teeth over time and make you more sensitive to hot and cold foods, as well as more prone to cavities

So what can you do about it? No one wants to entirely stop drinking his or her favorite beverage. The good news is that you don't have to completely ax flavored water from your life, according to Edmond R. Hewlett, consumer adviser for the American Dental Association and professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Flavored water still isn't as harmful to your teeth as soda, but the recommendation is to not make drinking it a habit. Cut back on the amount you drink and be sure to brush your teeth as soon as possible after consuming the beverage.

Instagram/@lacroixwater

Also, you can naturally flavor your water with fresh fruits and herbs, like mint or basil, as a healthy alternative to the pre-flavored (and sometimes artificial) stuff.

It's not all over for you and La Croix, but you should consider drinking less of it for the sake of your smile. No one likes eroded enamel, are we right?