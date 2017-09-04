Your Goals And Dreams Are Impotent! What Tony Robbins Reveals Is Eye-Opening!

One of the best pieces of advice I ever received was a simple lesson that I would like to expand upon today and in doing such, give you a key for your future.

“If you want to be successful, just do what is required of you , because so many people do much less than is required. Simply doing the minimum is more than most people do, and you will shine!”

Now, that’s not stellar advice, yet it’s a sad fact.

However, I would like to expand on that thought with a teaching from Tony Robbins, and how that gives you a true key to success.

“ People are not lazy. They simply have impotent goals – that is, goals that do not inspire them.” - Tony Robbins

Without a goal that inspires, you have no motivation or internal drive that compels you to take action.

Imagine with me for a moment... If I were to offer you one million dollars in cash, and all you had to do was to fly into our office in Wilmington, NC and pick it up, would you make excuses or would you book the first flight to come and grab your money?

You would come and get the promised money, yes?

Of course.

But why would you rearrange your schedule, buy airline tickets, and then grab a rental car or an Uber to our office?

Because the dream or goal of one million dollars inspires you! In fact, the dreams of what you could do with the money is actually that builds mental pictures and causes you to take action.

To discover true success you must have goals that inspire you, and you also need to visualize the actualization of those goals until you have a powerful emotional response linked to the fulfillment of that goal.

First, make sure your dream or goal actually inspires you! If it were to become a reality today, even now, how would you feel about it? What would you do right this moment with the goal achieved, that you are not doing now in the waiting?

Next, make sure that you focus on the goals and dreams daily with the imagination that brings an emotional response. Your strong emotions that are linked to a goal will give you the internal compulsion to move forward in action and not mere thought.

Results come from action, action comes from compelling inspiration, and compelling inspiration comes from your thoughts. Your thoughts are your responsibility, and making a conscious decision everyday to add emotion and hope to your thoughts will compel you to reach the goals you hold so dear.

Dream Big and Dream With Emotion!