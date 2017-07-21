Your Guide to Wedding Gift Etiquette: How Much to Spend

Were you invited to participate at a wedding soon? Well, regardless if it is someone from the family or a close friend, you want to make sure that you are going to make the right wedding gift. So, here comes the question, how much it is appropriate to spend when choosing a wedding gift? Most certainly you want to make a great impression, but without being opulent, and you also want to offer something useful, while making sure your wedding gift is not insufficient. It is true that this is not a simple matter, so you may find the following guidelines more than useful and welcome for sorting this out and make a new wedded couple happy.

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0904/9250/files/wedding_gifts_home_86575aea-4939-4717-b58d-a31c190e63d2.jpg?7058320909385285070 Wedding Cups

How much money should be spent on a wedding gift?

Before even starting to look for a wedding gift, you need to decide upon the budget. When it comes to such gifts, the relationship you have with the groom or the bride weighs a lot in determining the sum that should be spent on a gift. For instance if it is something very close to you, like a close family member or friend, the sum should be around $150 or more. If we are talking about a relative or just a friend, somewhere between $100 and $125 will do. And in the case of a distant relative, a family friend with who you don’t have close relations, or a colleague from work, you should spend anywhere between $50 and $100.

If you’re coming in with a date, be prepared to spend more

Bringing a date at a wedding means more food and drinks for an extra person. Thus, it is more than obvious that you will have to spend more on your wedding gift, because the soon-to-be-wed couple will also deposit an effort to make sure your date has a good time as well. But, you are not obliged to cover the entire cost of the wedding gift. Have an honest conversation with your date and see if he or she is willing to contribute in any way.

What about the gift for the bridal shower?

If you have been invited to participate at the bridal shower or the shower thrown for the couple, as some choose to do this, you do have to take into consideration this gift as well. Still, don’t feel stressed by this gift, because if you plan to spend a more significant amount of money on the wedding gift, make the gift for the shower more symbolic rather than overspending on it. Most certainly the couple will enjoy more benefits from a well-picked wedding gift than an expensive shower gift.

But is it necessary to buy a gift for the wedding and shower?

Yes, if you are invited to participate at several events that involve the future bride or groom, you will have to consider buying a gift for each event. Thus, you will have to split the designated budget so that you will get a gift for every event at which you will be present. Still, do remember to save the largest part of your budget for the wedding gift, because that is what counts most.

Is a wedding gift a must even if you offered gifts for other events?

It doesn’t matter if you offered a bridal shower gift or any other gift prior to the wedding, because you will have to bring a wedding gift if you are participating at the wedding. It can be quite challenging especially if the couple decides to throw their engagement party, shower party, and host their wedding in a relatively short period. But, even if you participate at the engagement and shower, it will not mean that you already made your duty and you can skip the wedding gift. The wedding gift is a must so be careful when splitting your budget. Usually, the engagement and shower gift each about 20% of your budget, while the wedding gift enjoys the remaining 60% of the budget.

http://www.berries.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/6.18_OrigamiCash.jpg Smart wedding cash gift

How about money? Is cash an appropriate gift for a wedding?

More and more people start opting for money when it comes to a wedding gift. It is much more comfortable this way and it gives the couple the freedom to spend them as they please. This may happen due to the fact that many modern couple already lives together at the moment of their wedding, so they may not need items for their home. But, they may plan a honeymoon, a renovation, or even down payment for a new house, so any cash as a gift would help in this case. If you know that the couple would prefer cash as their wedding gift but don’t know how to tackle this matter, presenting their cash preference as a soon-to-happen experience will be a more diplomatic approach.

What’s the appropriate period in which you can make a wedding gift?