Your Heart Can Handle It

Not everyone will resonate with today's video. And that's okay, I wouldn't have either for a time.

You see, I haven't talked much about my experiences in romantic relationships over the years, at least not super publicly. I'm not necessarily doing that today either, but I am talking about how I closed my heart recently and some of the big realizations I've had around that in the last several days and weeks.

The short: our hearts don't need us to protect them.

I know it seems like they do. Believe me, I know.

This life is tragic and hard and so many levels of gut-wrenching at times, and it will break us open over and over again. Loss. Tragedy. Heartbreak. Trauma. We will ALL experience these in our lifetime, and I know it starts feeling easier to just shut our hearts down completely... to wall them off and keep them safe.

But we're wired to love, and love is everything beautiful and nurturing and life giving. Love is at the core of our purpose-driven work, it's who we're here to be. Love is healing, but love can't heal if it's been closed off and shut down. It doesn't work that way, and it certainly doesn't help us grow.

In today's vlog I'm sharing what I know to be true about our hearts as I begin to do the work of opening my own after a very challenging period.

I'm not saying any of this is easy... it's not. It's hard and it hurts and it stretches our souls past the points we believe we're capable of surviving. But our hearts were made to be open, they were made to be broken, AND they're designed to grow stronger and more capable of deeper love in the aftermath.

If we're willing to feel it all fully. To stay open, no matter how much it hurts.

As Louise Erdrich says so eloquently, "you are here to risk your heart."

