What is your life purpose? What gives your life meaning?

Your life has its ups and downs, times of clarity and confusion. Yet it holds a rich meaning, one that you unfold through living your purpose. Your purpose motivates you to do and be your best.

You could describe your life purpose as the life that you were born to live. This all-important topic is explored in-depth in our Holistic Coach and Healer Certification Program.

Here then are three factors, often overlooked, that affect your life purpose:

1. Your purpose keeps evolving, providing more meaning to your life.

You might stumble on your purpose. Also, you might discover it by doing something you enjoy.

For example, years ago I became an elementary and special ed teacher, working with children and teens. This was a good starting place to learn, grow, and express myself.

Eventually, a greater purpose for him came to my mind. It included teaching adults about coaching, healing and personal transformation, which aligned with what turned out to be my deeper passions.

So as you evolve, so does your purpose. Purpose comes with a territory, which is ever-shifting. This territory grows, changes and transforms as you show up differently to live your life.

You also may need to reinvent yourself in the process.

2. Your purpose can be large or small.

Purpose need not be a grand mission. You don’t need to be the next Gandhi liberating India from the British Empire, nor figure you’re just playing too small.

Yes, some do have big purposes, and we encourage you to dream big. Keep seeing the brightest future before you.

Yet some may be fulfilled by a smaller dream – be it taking care of a child, being a support person in the background, or taking care of a building or property. All is valuable—all is worthwhile and meaningful. It’s a matter of what’s right for you on a deeper level.

You may want to build a large city or tend a small garden. Each is needed and part of the whole.

3. The more you individuate, the more you connect with the whole.

At first we can make many efforts to advance with little success. We might try to please others, saying “yes” out of fear of saying “no.” We look too much to others, not trusting ourselves enough.

So too we might get lost in what others think, what they value rather than finding and expressing our own values.

On the other side, we might try the pushy, manipulative approach to get our way.

Eventually, we start to listen to our inner promptings. We align more with our body-heart-mind and soul. In the process, you become the best you. You become more resilient and learn from mistakes to continually be the best version of yourself.

It’s as if you are continually getting downloads from the universe and updating yourself. By focusing on using your own talents and skills to benefit yourself and others, something curious happens.

As you become more your own person – more authentic and comfortable in your own skin – you do connect better with others. Instead of pleasing and dominating, now you know how to have a genuine heartfelt connection.

It becomes more apparent that you are connected to everything. You are playing your part that only you can play.

Your Destiny

So whatever your destiny, keep moving toward it. Whether big or small, clear or vague, you are worth it. The world needs what you have to offer. So do you.