Your Past Is Simply A Hallucination. The Key To Creating A New Reality Today!

Have you ever had a dream that seemed so real that you wake up and check your surroundings to see if the dream was real or not?

Have you noticed how a simple dream, or even nightmare, can change your attitude towards others, even those that you love?

Why can a mere dream literally change your emotions and even your actions towards others?

The unconscious mind can not determine the difference between what is real and what “seems” real. Although this may seem odd, it is actually a powerful tool that you can use to direct your path.

Your past and even your future is a mere hallucination - a mere illusion that allows you to create or even recreate your life!

Does this sound to spiritual or mystical for you? I dare you to continue reading this article as you discover the reality of this powerful truth.

In my many years of strategic coaching I have noticed a few points that I invite you to consider:

People often idolize about their past... People often complain about their present... People often fear the future...

When you begin to understand that you are either in a state of happiness or suffering at all times, you will also see that those emotional states are created by your conscious and unconscious thoughts. Your thoughts dictate your emotions, and your emotions further empower your thoughts, it’s a powerful cycle that must be recognized and purposefully created.

Let me give you an example... I invite you to recall a meal that you had maybe 2 or 3 days ago. Whether at a restaurant or a meal at home, I invite you to think about the food, the drink, and even the company.

Now, we know the experience truly happened, and you can recall it, yet how many details are missing or are at least distorted through your memory? Now, think back to a meal you had 6 months ago or more... yep, more details are missing and more distortion... because your past is held in your memories only. And to recall a memory you must go into the past, pull up the image in your mind, and attempt to recall the details.

You “see” the reality in your mind, your imagination, thus it’s merely a hallucination.

Now, I invite you to think about a future meal that you have planned, and with the same mental realities explain how it appears - the food, the company, the smells... you got it, another hallucination of your mind.

Why does this matter? Does it matter in your success?

Absolutely.

Your NOW moment is really all that matters for your happiness and peace of mind. Not 5 years ago or 5 years from now... Not 5 minutes ago or 5 minutes from now... only now.

The importance in this reality is that it allows you to imagine, daydream, or hallucinate (any word you choose) your future with positive expectations and void of fear or doubt.

When you remove doubt and fear you are able to make powerful decisions and fully activate the logical and creative portions of your mind.

Also, as you re-imagine your future with hope and success you naturally begin to notice the hope and peace of mind become active in the present moment.

Your exercise today? Jump beyond the fear of tomorrow, the struggles of today, and focus on the NOW of life and control your thoughts and the images they offer you. To control your thoughts and direct their path is a path of practice and awareness.

You can achieve greatness in your life!