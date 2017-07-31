Your Relationship with Your Child Is Everything, This Expert Says. Here’s How Not to Blow It

Through her Peaceful Parent Institute, Genevieve Simperingham has coached thousands of parents through struggles—from bedtime battles to teenage defiance to sibling skirmishes.

But she doesn’t just tell parents how to win these conflicts. She teaches them to see that the biggest contributing factor to the behavior is actually the relationship between parent and child. Even if you think it’s good, chances are it could be better.

Simperingham, a mom of two based in New Zealand, has worked with parents for more than two decades via individual Skype sessions, face-to-face counseling, her popular online eCourses, and bustling internet forums.

I recently caught up with her to get her take on this crucial thing we parents too often overlook. Here’s an edited excerpt of our conversation:

Meryl: When I give talks to parents I always say I didn’t realize until recently that when kids grow up, they get to choose whether to have a relationship with you. It’s not a given like we imagine when they’re younger.

Genevieve: That’s right. We want our relationship with our child to last forever. But that has to start early. My whole approach in my counseling focuses on connection and communication. The difficult behaviors parents often want to talk to me about are generally an outgrowth of issues with the relationship.

Meryl: How do you suggest parents improve that relationship?

Genevieve: Sometimes I’ll ask a parent: “Imagine that no matter what is happening, your child is doing their best.” That shift in perspective changes everything. They’re not behaving in a difficult way because they’re selfish or manipulative.

Meryl: But you have to admit it can feel that way to parents sometimes :)

Genevieve: Of course. But it’s much more likely to be about the child feeling distress about the parent-child relationship. That’s quite unbearable for them, and it’s what creates their frustration and confusion. If parents could respond to their child’s raging as they would if their child had been stung by a bee, that would be much more helpful.

Meryl: Say your young child throws his dinner on the floor. Or your teenager screams at you about, well, anything…

Genevieve: In these moments, the child is craving emotional support, for you to care for them and understand them. They just don’t know how to ask for it.

Meryl: So you should ignore the troublesome behavior?

Genevieve: Not ignore it, but put your agenda aside for a few minutes. You want them to feel heard. “I see you’re angry. You’re wanting something you’re not getting right now.” Once the child feels understood—and mind you they may not even have been aware of what they were feeling before you named it—you’re in a place where better communication can happen.

Meryl: What do you think of time-outs? I’ve always said it’s the parent who should take the time-out, not the child.

Genevieve: I agree completely. Parents need to learn ways of calming down and self-regulating. When a parent sends a child to another room, it’s doubly stressful for the child, because their primal instinct is to seek proximity to a parent when they’re going through a trying time. But you can tell your child you need a minute to calm down, then you do whatever works for you: lie on the floor, breathe fresh air, squeeze a stress ball, splash water on your face…. By the way, these self-regulating techniques can also be good for children to do.

Meryl: What do you suggest to parents who come to you and say, “I really blew it with my child this morning”?

Genevieve: If you yelled at your child unfairly, be human and admit your mistake. Children get it when you say, “I’m sorry I didn’t believe you. I care about how I made you feel. And the reason I did that is because I was stressed, not because I didn’t love you.” No relationship is beautiful all the time—not with our children, our friends, our partner. We have to keep at it. Plus, when we show our child that we’re going to keep working to be better, we give them the opportunity to also be a work in progress, which is a wonderful thing.

