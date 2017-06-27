Your Top Ten Terrorist Drive-throughs

Terrorists have a pervasive presence on social media. They publish recipes for lethal and explosive cocktails. They exhort their followers to take actions and sacrifice their lives for the cause. But every publication has to have its lighter side. Every publication worth its weight first of all has comics and then there are leisure time activities. Some of the 9/11 bombers apparently partied at strip clubs in Florida in their off hours from the flying academies they attended. Even the most hardened revolutionary has to take a day off. So it wouldn’t be surprising to find that terrorist networks contain within their ranks book and movie reviewers, along with theater and restaurant critics. Your typical executioner is much like a surgeon who will perform five or six procedures on a given morning. You need to be well-nourished if you’re going to behead lots of people. Many executioners who work for ISIS and other terrorist organizations undoubtedly fuel their activities with particular diets. Could it be that they gobble down some chicken necks before they take off for work in the morning? And what if you’re visiting a terrorist capital like Raqqa? Take me to your leader is the operant expression. You’re going to want to go to restaurants, coffee bars and hookah cafes where you can rub shoulders with the likes of an Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Anthony Bourdain might not have visited the Islamic State on Parts Unknown and there aren’t likely to be segments about terrorist watering holes on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. But is all you have to do is look up the food section of one of the terrorists sites on the Dark Net and you’ll know where to go.