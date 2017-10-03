You’re a Friend of Mind: Mental Illness Awareness Week

by Charlotte Robertson and Christopher Biehn

By college age, more than one in four people live with a diagnosable mental disorder. People who live with mental illnesses are your classmates, your dorm buddies, and, possibly by the end of your four years in school, your best friends.

College can be a challenging time for a person’s mental health. Seventy-five percent of mental health problems develop before a person turns 24 — which means the friends that you made during orientation week may now be dealing with rapidly changing mental health issues. Early adulthood is a particularly susceptible time for mood disorders to emerge because of triggers such as increased stress, changes to environment, newfound independence, and a lack of sleep.

This is Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW: Oct. 1-7), and we couldn’t think of a more appropriate time to start a conversation about supporting your loved ones, especially as they battle depression.

I’m Chris Biehn. I’m a founder of a charity organization, aspiring broadcaster, dreamer, and a mental health advocate taking my fourth medical leave from college. I was told by a leading expert on bipolar disorder that I have one of the nastiest cases of the illness he has ever seen.

And I’m Charlotte Robertson, a regular HuffPost blogger. Chris and I met during our freshman year at Ithaca College. My friendship with Chris introduced me to the world of mental health, and it was a big learning curve at first. Chris and I share a lot in common: our desire for adventure, our passion for social justice advocacy, and our belief in the power of communications. Though we are both communication majors, we know when it comes to communicating about mental health issues, there is still a lot to learn.

Charlotte Robertson (left) and Chris Biehn (right) in their college town, Ithaca, NY.

I was not always a perfect friend. I like feeling in control of situations in my life. Chris’ struggle with mental illness sometimes made me feel hopeless. Chris is one of the friendliest, most positive people I’ve ever met, and it made me sad to see him during a depressive state. However, over the past three years, we’ve developed a system that allows me to support him in small ways. Though these are not medically approved techniques, they’ve worked for us.

Here is how you can help friends who are struggling:

1. Recognize the symptoms: Has your friend stopped coming to class? Or are they not coming out on the weekends anymore? Are they talking about themselves or their environment using more negative terms than usual? If so, then there may be something wrong. Check in with them and talk to a professional at your school’s health center. Taking this first step to get help can be hard, but it is necessary for your friend.

2. Learn how to communicate: Despite increasing advocacy for mental health, there is still a stigma associated with mental illnesses. Telling your friend that they are loved and that they deserve to feel better can help them stop internalizing that stigma. Keep away from phrases such as: “be strong,” “don’t cry,” “focus on the positives,” “try to snap out of it,” or “be grateful for what you have.” This minimizes what your friend is going through. Don’t act as if you know exactly how they feel. Though many people use the term “depressed” to talk about sadness, it is not the same. Most importantly, don’t give up on them.

3. Distractions, distractions, distractions: Get your friend out of their normal environment! It can be helpful to plan an adventure and leave the house. Take a walk. Exercise has been scientifically proven to help folks with mood disorders. Cook together or make them food. If you have a car, give them a ride, and go on a drive to someplace new. Most importantly, love them, even if they aren’t in a place to reciprocate that affection. These random acts of kindness can do a world of good for a struggling friend.

4. There is no formula: It’s important to realize there is no specific formula for helping a friend who’s battling depression. Mood disorders do not have a switch that you or your friend can turn on and off. These are a few suggestions that have worked for us. We encourage you to talk to your friend about how you can best support them. Ask: “How can I help?”

5. You’re not alone: You and your friend are not alone. Professional medical assistance can be necessary. Do not be afraid to reach out and receive treatment. And as their friend, find someone you can talk to about your own experience.

Chris has always used the analogy, “when depressed the world seems to change from color to black and white.” Be a friend of “mind” and post a black and white photo of yourself on social media during Mental Illness Awareness week (Oct. 1 - Oct. 7) with this caption:

Depression makes the world change from color to black and white. Tag 10 people to symbolize that about 1 in 10 Americans battle depression. #LLA

LLA stands for a student-run campaign Chris started (Listen. Learn. Accept.) that speaks up for mental illness. Its main focus is to promote acceptance for mood disorders.