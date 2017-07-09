You've got it wrong. The wasted time you spend hiding behind your gifts & talent, afraid to expose them to the world, is not because you are afraid of failure.

No.

You understand failure. It's familiar. It validates the negative ticker tape Impostor Syndrome runs in the background of your mind.

Who are you to think you can impact the world?

Who are you to believe you're any different, any more special than the next person in your field?

Why would you think anyone would take you seriously?

Why would they pay you?

The list of mind-jabbing soul-dragging negativity can play for a while. Believe me I know. I could probably write the hook, the bridge, and the chorus to that song.

You know failure. You understand it. In a way, it's the friend who never was one-- the one whose well-wishes went only as far as his own ability and disappeared once you dared surpass him.

You're not afraid of the "No". You expect it. So let's be honest here.

What you're afraid of is the "Yes". That's right; you're afraid of success.

And the reasons for that fear are just as damaging as the negativity rattling around your brain.

When you get the "Yes" to an opportunity, your wishes become weighted expectation. No longer are you hoping for a shot at something, you actually have the chance. What that creates is uncertainty because now you have to prove you're worthy. And the strongest thread in that fear is that you don't believe you are.

A confident person would fear neither failure nor success. Or rather, she would not let the fear deter her. That person would feel that failure is just another opportunity for discovery and that success is the deserved validation of her awesomeness. Her confidence would not allow either fears to keep her playing small, to make her hesitate and wait for the right opportunity that begs to be created not futilely anticipated. She would feel she’s worth that "Yes".

You've seen that person, smiling in sponsored ads on your Facebook and Instagram newsfeed. You've sat in his webinar, scribbling down notes that echoed the words you’ve uttered before. You've critiqued her ad image or content delivery or poor uninteresting copy. And you know you can do better.

You have the knowledge.

You have the experience.

You have the gift & the talent.

So why don't you have the belief in yourself? Why don't you believe that you are worthy of that "Yes"? Why don't you believe that you are enough to occupy the open space of possibility created by that affirmative word? Why don't you believe you deserve to walk in a "Yes" with the authority that just being you brings? Why are you content with being discontented and frustrated with little progress?

Let me tell you: you deserve the life you are working to create and more. You are worthy. You are enough. And you’re not alone. During songstress Katy Perry’s 72-hour Witness World Wide livestream on YouTube back in June 2017, she talked about her struggle with the pressure of being the successful Katy Perry. She expressed a crippling fear that people would find out “the person [she] really [is] isn’t good enough.”

To fear is human but you owe it to yourself to not only pursue the "Yes" and your own success, but also to believe yourself worth it.

It's time to feel the fear and do it anyway-- whatever "It" may be.