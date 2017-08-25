You’re An Emotion Mime (You Mimic Facial Expressions)

You want to be liked. Of course you do! (And don’t let anybody tell you that there’s something wrong with wanting others to respond to you in a positive way.)

People that are likable get many of the best opportunities in life. Jobs are given more often to the likable candidate over the slightly more qualified, yet less likable candidate. Others are repelled or attracted to you on your overall likability and how you make them feel when they’re around you.

So how can you make others smile and feel good around you?

It’s simple—smile and others will smile at you; feel good and others will feel good around you. You see, you’re an emotion mime. And so is everyone else.

Have you ever noticed face mirroring, or mimicking? When you’re watching TV, do you sometimes catch yourself having the very same expression as the character that you’re watching?

My husband, Burt, does this and it’s so funny to watch. His expression mimicking is more pronounced than in anyone else that I know; he’s the definition of an open book, very readable. For instance, he might be watching an episode of Discovery Channel’s “Naked And Afraid”—listening to some guy give an in-the-moment report of the tough conditions and how hard it is to make fire when the humidity is so high—Burt nods deeply in agreement. I smile because I know, that he doesn’t know, that he’s mimicking.

You have permeable energy fields, and emotions are a form of energy. The advertising world knows this, and they use it on you every day. Emotion mimicking is being monetized all around you from billboards to commercials. When you see someone smiling a big beautiful open smile, it makes you smile too. Just by watching someone else’s emotion, happy or sad or any feeling in between, you can take on the emotion.

www.1penelope.com Emotion mimicking is being monetized all around you from billboards to commercials.

Masters of social media know this too. Often people don’t even read a post or article, but they might ‘like’ it for a photo that makes them feel something good. The best click-bait photos across social media platforms are tight face shots of genuinely joy-filled people, happy couples, or playful pets. The formula is: Happy Faces, Puppies and Kittens, oh my!

So, take that knowledge and flip the script in your favor. Be mindful of the emotions that you take on from the media all around you, and the people that you spend time with—protect your happiness! And remember, you have the same affect on others who observe you; emotions are catchy!